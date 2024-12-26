Soccer

Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on how he stayed motivated during lean spell

26 December 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrate one of his three goals against Marumo Gallants.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

There was huge relief when Orlando Pirates attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa scored this season's first Betway Premiership hat-trick against Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. 

Pirates comprehensively thrashed Gallants 8-1 with other goals from Deano van Rooyen, a brace from Thalente Mbatha, a late penalty from Boitumelo Radiopane and an own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni. 

Mabasa, who is competing for a starting place with Evidence Makgopa and Radiopane, went into that match with massive pressure having gone through a dry spell of seven successive matches without a goal.

In fact, he had only scored one goal in the league this season and pressure was mounting.

“It was a sense of relief because the last time I scored in the league was during the first league match of the season against Chippa United,” he said. 

Mabasa gave credit to the coaches and teammates for the support they showed him during the lean spell. 

“For me to get an opportunity and get three goals against Marumo Gallants shows the amount of support I have been getting from the rest of the team. My teammates and technical team rallied behind me and I can only thank them for that. 

“They showed faith in me and I am happy I could deliver for the team. Every striker wants to score goals and to walk away with three is a special feeling and it is for the team.” 

When Pirates earned a late penalty after Relebohile Mofokeng was fouled in the box, players handed the ball to Radiopane who has seen little action to gain confidence instead of Mbatha who was on two goals. 

“It is hard to pinpoint where this camaraderie comes from but we are willing to ‘die’ for one another on the pitch. There are goals that we have set for ourselves as a team because we want to win trophies for this wonderful club. 

“The desire to score goals is what keeps me going, I watch a lot of football because I want to improve my game. I watch the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane to see how they do things.

“It motivates me as a player to keep on pushing and doing more.” 

