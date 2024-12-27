Pirates coach Jose Riveiro braced for busy time in coming months

Orlando Pirates starts what is going to be a busy time with a Betway Premiership trip to struggling Magesi FC in Polokwane on Sunday, and coach Jose Riveiro is confident they will pull through because of togetherness in the squad.
The Buccaneers, who go into the match occupying second spot on the log and three points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played one match more, will be battling in the league, the Nedbank Cup and Champions League next year.
If Sundowns get all three points in their match against Richards Bay to increase their lead to six points at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, Pirates will be under added pressure when they line up against Magesi on Sunday.
“The human level of this group is something else,” said Riveiro, who is looking for his first league title in South Africa.
“They make us proud every day with things I cannot say publicly because they belong to the privacy of the team. In the match against Gallants it was obvious to see how they care about each other.
“The level of competition for players such as Boitumelo Radiopane is terrible because he is competing with a Bafana Bafana striker [Evidence Makgopa] and top scorer from last season in Tshegofatso Mabasa.”
Riveiro praised Radiopane, who scored his first goal of the season against Gallants in a rare appearance.
“It is difficult to get minutes in a group that plays with only one number nine so far, but he is working every day. He is showing dedication and professionalism and it was important for him to get a goal against Gallants to get confidence.
Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa on how he stayed motivated during lean spell
“We are going to a congested period in January and February and it is nice to see Thapelo Xoki back and getting his first minutes after a long time with an injury. It was also good to see Azola Tshobeni getting a few minutes.
“The result is important and when you have a look at small details around the game, there are a lot of positive things we did.”
