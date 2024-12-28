Soccer

Arsenal's Saka out for more than two months after hamstring surgery

28 December 2024 - 08:48 By Marc Jones
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is set to be sidelined for more than two months.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is set to be sidelined for more than two months.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for more than two months after an operation on a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

“He had a procedure, everything went well but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks,” the Spaniard told reporters after Arsenal beat Ipswich 1-0 to go second in the Premier League table.

Pressed on a more precise timeline, Arteta added: “I think it will be more than two months. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so of mobility ... let's see, it's very difficult to say.”

Leading the league feels different this time, says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he senses something different about the way the club is performing as Premier League leaders this season after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saka has scored five goals and had 10 assists in the league this season as one of Arsenal's creators-in-chief.

The 23-year-old was forced off in their match against Crystal Palace earlier this month and left the stadium on crutches.

In October and November, the England international missed three Nations League games as well as Arsenal's league defeat at Bournemouth and their Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk due to an injury to the same leg.

READ MORE

Suffering continues for Man City after 1-1 league draw with Everton

Bernardo Silva scored an early goal but struggling Manchester City could only muster a single point in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton to kick ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fulham stun Chelsea with 2-1 comeback win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham came from behind to beat neighbours Chelsea 2-1 after a 95th minute goal from substitute Rodrigo Muniz gave the visitors all three points in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I’ll be 36 years old’: Dane Paterson when asked about Championship final Cricket
  2. Ali Bacher concerned by dominance of cricket ‘big three’ India, England and ... Cricket
  3. Proteas batter Markram says there is still a lot of work to do against Pakistan Cricket
  4. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro braced for busy time in coming months Soccer
  5. India fight back after Australian wonder boy Sam Konstas thrills MCG Cricket

Latest Videos

Ali Bacher concerned by the dominance of cricket 'big three' in India, England ...
LIVE Han Duck-Soo Faces impeachment | Han Duck-Soo Acting President Impeachment ...