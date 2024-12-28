Sundowns technical team led by head coach Cardoso made a few changes to the starting line as key players including goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and fullback Khuliso Mudau were suspended for the clash.
Cardoso also made a surprising change as he dropped the league joint top goal scorer Iqraam Rayners to the bench and started Brazilian forward Arthur Sales.
The start of the clash saw both teams having a go at each other, playing some exciting attacking football.
Sales didn’t take long to repay Cardoso’s faith in him as he combined with his countryman Lucas Ribeiro to score in the 19th minutes.
Ribeiro provided a defence-splitting pass and Sales did well to beat Bay’s goalkeeper Salim Magoola for his second goal in Sundowns’ colours.
While Sundowns scored first and led the opening half, the Natal Rich Boyz were more dominant and a better side for most of the stanza.
The men from KwaZulu-Natal played with freedom and displayed no fear against the mighty Sundowns, who have won this league seven times in a row.
Natal Rich Boyz players such as Yanela Mbuthuma and Lwandile Mabuya forced crucial saves from Sundowns skipper and shot stopper Denis Onyango.
Stars such as Somila Ntsundwane, Moses Mthembu, Tlakusani Mthethwa and Thulani Gumede gave Sundowns’ defence a tough time. Sundowns’ goal in the first half was their only shot on target.
In the second half, Richards Bay continued where they left off and they nearly found the equalising goal when Mbuthula was denied by the crossbar on 52 minutes.
Brazilians Sales, Ribeiro stars as Sundowns maintain winning streak under Cardoso
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to grow from strength to strength under the leadership of new coach Miguel Cardoso with four back-to-back victories since the Portuguese’s appointment.
Masandawana defeated Richards Bay FC 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Brazilian players Arthur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro scored the crucial goals to help Sundowns head into the new year at the top of the log standings.
They are now six points ahead of Pirates, who have two games in hand and play their last game of 2024 against Magesi FC on Sunday.
Cardoso has won three successive matches in the league and one in the Caf Champions League. This was the first time the team scored more than once and he would be happy with four clean sheets.
Mbuthuma combined well with a cross from Gumede and his effort left Onyango glued to his spot, only to be saved by woodwork.
Mthethwa also had his headed effort from a corner kick beating both Onyango Thapelo Morena but narrowly went wide.
Sundowns bench introduced Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews for Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang.
Just like in the first half where the hosts controlled matters, Sundowns found another opportunity and scored through Ribeiro on 66 minutes.
The Brazilian scored a beautiful goal just from outside the box when Siphiwe Mcinika also pushed upfront to try his luck.
The men from KwaZulu-Natal tried everything but were again denied by woodwork.
For Bay, they walk away with nothing from the match but the hosts will be encouraged by the performance.
