Chiefs end year on a high after victory in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs ended the year 2024 on a winning note after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United in a Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi claimed the victory through a first half goal by Mduduzi Shabalala to end the year inside the top eight.

The Soweto giants are in seventh place with 15 points from 10 outings. They are 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 11 games.

Before the game, the Nasreddine Nabi-coached outfit had gone for three matches without a win in the league.

Chiefs were the dominant side in the first half of the match in Durban and created more chances.

They had a difficult time getting the ball past Chippa’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as players such as Wandile Duba forced great saves from the Nigerian international.