Chiefs end year on a high after victory in Durban
Kaizer Chiefs ended the year 2024 on a winning note after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United in a Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Amakhosi claimed the victory through a first half goal by Mduduzi Shabalala to end the year inside the top eight.
The Soweto giants are in seventh place with 15 points from 10 outings. They are 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 11 games.
Before the game, the Nasreddine Nabi-coached outfit had gone for three matches without a win in the league.
Chiefs were the dominant side in the first half of the match in Durban and created more chances.
They had a difficult time getting the ball past Chippa’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as players such as Wandile Duba forced great saves from the Nigerian international.
Amakhosi needed a moment of brilliance from Shabalala, who dribbled past a few defenders before beating Nwabali on the near post at the stroke of half time.
Shabalala had scored four goals in the league before his excellent strike against the Chilli Boys.
The young attacker is now on four goals and two behind the league’s leading goal scorer Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs continued to dominate in the second half but were not really threatening when they got in front of goals.
Chippa also had their opportunities but all their attempts were saved by goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.