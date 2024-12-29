It wasn't until the 39th minute when the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Lehlogonolo Mokone was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mohau Nkota that Pirates were able to get off the mark.
Mofokeng on strike as Pirates sink 10-man Magesi
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have continued their strong campaign for the Betway Premiership title after ending the year with a victory over 10-man Magesi FC.
The Sea Robbers claimed a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal by star player Relebohille Mofokeng at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.
The Soweto giants head into the new year in second place with 27 points from 10 outings and are three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one more game compared to Pirates.
After they delivered a sizzling hot performance, beating Marumo Gallants 8-1 midweek, Pirates’ display in the opening half was quite lukewarm.
The Buccaneers struggled to break Magesi’s defence and when they had an opportunity to take a shot at goal they didn’t trouble goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze that much.
It wasn't until the 39th minute when the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Lehlogonolo Mokone was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mohau Nkota that Pirates were able to get off the mark.
Star player Mofokeng scored a stunning goal on the stroke of halftime, after almost being absent for most of the stanza.
In Mofokeng’s true style, the youngster toyed with a defending Tshepo Kakora before beating Chipezeze from a distance.
The men from Polokwane had a great chance to pull one back after they were awarded a penalty during the referee's optional time.
This was after Makhehlene Makhaula handled the ball inside the box but Wonderboy Makhubu sent Sipho Chaine the wrong way and still missed the spot kick.
For the second half, Pirates boss Jose Riveiro introduced playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi and Boitumelo Radiopane for Makhaula and Evidence Makgopa, who failed to have any meaningful impact on the game.
The coach later brought Angolan star Gilberto for Nkota. Though the changes seemed to give Pirates more bite in attack, they couldn’t find the back of the net and had to settle for a 1-0 victory.
