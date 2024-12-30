‘Don’t provoke reaction from the fans’: Chiefs coach Nabi lashes out at media

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi expressed his frustration at what he perceives as the media putting pressure on him to achieve results at the long-ailing club when he has made clear he is involved in a long-term building project to restore Amakhosi.

Chiefs ended 2024 on a positive note with a 1-0 win against Chippa United that Nabi admitted was far from perfect from a performance perspective but left his side in the top half of the Betway Premiership in seventh place at the end of the year.

Nabi was asked near the end of his post-match press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium about winning just six matches in all competitions in 2024, to which the coach expressed his frustration.

The 59-year-old Tunisian has a tough job rebuilding the Soweto giants from a deep hole after nine seasons without silverware when their previous longest was one.