Soccer

Dutch master Slot ends near-perfect year with Liverpool cruising

After Hammers thrashing, Salah-inspired form makes a 20th title seem in Reds’ grasp and Slot’s succession of Klop looks a masterstroke

30 December 2024 - 09:50 By Martyn Herman
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal with Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo in their Premier League win against West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Replacing Kop idol Juergen Klopp at Anfield looked to many like mission impossible for Dutchman Arne Slot when he was named as the German's successor in May.

Now the appointment looks like a masterstroke halfway through his maiden Premier League campaign.

Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Sunday put Slot's side eight points clear of surprise second-placed side Nottingham Forest and 14 ahead of champions Manchester City.

They have lost only once in all competitions this season and Slot can look back on an almost perfect 2024.

His Feyenoord side were unbeaten from the turn of the year to when he left as they finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven.

The only side to get the better of Liverpool this season are Nottingham Forest and the way Slot's side have ended the year, a 20th title for the club now looks in their grasp.

“Compliments to Nottingham Forest. They were the one,” Slot said after his side's rout of West Ham at the London Stadium.

While Slot inherited a high-quality squad and has not had to instigate a major rebuild, the tweaks he has made to Liverpool's style have put them in total control of the table.

They are a little more pragmatic than they were under Klopp's high-octane pressing game, but Slot has still retained Liverpool's attacking verve, evidenced by the fact they have scored 45 goals in 18 games including 14 in the last three.

The 46-year-old has benefited hugely from Mohamed Salah having what promises to be his best-ever season at Liverpool despite the ongoing saga of the Egyptian's contract talks.

Salah's goal on Sunday took his tally for the season to 20 and his two assists mean he has been involved in 30 goals in 18 Premier League games for Liverpool this season.

The 32-year-old Salah has been involved in 52 goals in all competitions in 2024 (29 goals, 23 assists), which is more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

“Mo and the word extraordinary is something I've heard a lot in the last six months,” Slot told reporters.

“He truly deserves this and probably for the eight years, but I am involved in the last half-year. I don't think he keeps surprising us because we know what a player he is and we know he is able to do so. We can only hope he can keep bringing these performances in, but I would like to add that if he scores there's also a lead-up to him scoring.

“So there are also other players that bring him into these positions, but if you bring Mo in these positions, he is extraordinary. Definitely.”

While Slot was delighted to see five different players on the scoresheet on Sunday, a first clean sheet in five games was equally satisfying after his side conceded nine goals in their previous four.

“Clean sheets are one of the reasons why you win a lot. If every time you have to score two, three or four goals it is difficult,” he said. “At the moment we do but it is not sustainable for a longer period of time.

“Sometimes you need a win by keeping a clean sheet and scoring one or two.” 

Reuters

