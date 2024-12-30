Dutch master Slot ends near-perfect year with Liverpool cruising

The 32-year-old Salah has been involved in 52 goals in all competitions in 2024 (29 goals, 23 assists), which is more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues.

“Mo and the word extraordinary is something I've heard a lot in the last six months,” Slot told reporters.

“He truly deserves this and probably for the eight years, but I am involved in the last half-year. I don't think he keeps surprising us because we know what a player he is and we know he is able to do so. We can only hope he can keep bringing these performances in, but I would like to add that if he scores there's also a lead-up to him scoring.

“So there are also other players that bring him into these positions, but if you bring Mo in these positions, he is extraordinary. Definitely.”

While Slot was delighted to see five different players on the scoresheet on Sunday, a first clean sheet in five games was equally satisfying after his side conceded nine goals in their previous four.

“Clean sheets are one of the reasons why you win a lot. If every time you have to score two, three or four goals it is difficult,” he said. “At the moment we do but it is not sustainable for a longer period of time.

“Sometimes you need a win by keeping a clean sheet and scoring one or two.”

Reuters