Man United’s transition to Amorim will be tough, says Maguire

New manager’s style completely different from predecessor Erik ten Hag, but squad have faith in Portuguese

30 December 2024 - 11:32 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim applauds fans after their Premier League defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Thursdau.
Image: Reuters/Chris Radburn

Manchester United's transition from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim is not going to be easy as their styles are completely different but the squad have full faith in the new manager, defender Harry Maguire said.

The 39-year-old former Sporting boss, who favours a back three, has won four, lost five and drawn one of his 10 games since taking over from Ten Hag in November.

United have struggled to get any momentum in the Premier League and sit in 14th place having lost four of their last five matches.

“The thing is with the managers and the styles, it is not like they have come in and they have similar styles,” Maguire told Sky Sports in an interview published on Sunday.

“They are the total opposite in terms of what they want and what they demand.

“So the transition period is going to be tough. We all have great belief in the manager and all his coaching staff. I am sure things are going to turn around.”

United, who lost 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, host Newcastle United later on Monday before a trip to face leaders Liverpool on Sunday. 

Reuters

