Man United’s transition to Amorim will be tough, says Maguire

Manchester United's transition from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim is not going to be easy as their styles are completely different but the squad have full faith in the new manager, defender Harry Maguire said.

The 39-year-old former Sporting boss, who favours a back three, has won four, lost five and drawn one of his 10 games since taking over from Ten Hag in November.

United have struggled to get any momentum in the Premier League and sit in 14th place having lost four of their last five matches.