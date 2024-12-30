Soccer

Well-travelled Owen Da Gama is Magesi FC’s new boss

Former Bafana assistant and Orlando Pirates coach replaces Clinton Larsen at last-placed rookies

30 December 2024 - 14:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Then TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium. Da Gama has been appointed head coach of Magesi FC.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Magesi FC have hired former Bafana Bafana assistant and Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park boss Owen Da Gama as head coach.

The last-placed Betway Premiership club announced well-travelled Da Gama’s appointment on Monday.

Da Gama’s appointment comes after the head coach who steered the top flight rookies to a shock Carling Knockout final victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in November, Clinton Larsen, stepped down last week after Magesi’s 3-0 Carling Black Label Cup defeat against the All Stars.

The match sees the winners of the Knockout meet a select Carling All Stars XI.

The Durban-born coach helped Magesi gain promotion to the top tier as 2023-2024 Motsepe Foundation Championship victors.

Larsen's decision to step aside had more to do with the team’s woeful form in the league. After Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to second-placed Orlando Pirates, where Larsen’s assistant Papi Zothwane was on the bench as caretaker, Magesi remained rooted in bottom place with six points from 10 games.

Da Gama, 63, was a prolific striker in the 1980s for teams including Pretoria Callies, Dynamos, Beerschot in Belgium, Derry City in Northern Ireland and Moroka Swallows.

Clubs he has coached include Dynamos, Silver Stars, Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars and the South Africa U-23s and he had a brief stint as Bafana caretaker coach after assisting head coach Shakes Mashaba in the mid-2000s.

He coached Highlands from September 2017 to January 2021 and TS Galaxy in 2021.

