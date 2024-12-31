“Thabo September will take over as head coach. He will be supported by newly appointed assistant coach Mabhuti Khanyeza, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his illustrious career as a player and a coach.
Chippa United announce Kwanele Kopo’s surprising exit as coach
Boss has declined offer to renew contract, the club says, as assistant Thabo September takes over
Kwanele Kopo has surprisingly not renewed his contract with Chippa United, the club announced on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Thabo September, the former SuperSport United defender, has been appointed head coach of the Eastern Cape side.
Former long-time SuperSport assistant and development coach Kopo had some success with Chippa in the first third of the Betway Premiership season, keeping them in the top half for most of the opening stage of the campaign. A recent spate of worse results saw the Chilli Boys drop to ninth place after 11 matches, with 14 points from four wins, two draws and five losses.
Chippa were at pains to stress Kopo has not been fired but opted not to renew his one-year contract signed in January.
“Chippa United confirm coach Kwanele Kopo will be stepping down as head coach as his contract officially comes to an end at midnight tonight [Tuesday],” the club said.
“Coach Kopo joined the club in January 2024 on a one-year contract and played a pivotal role in the team's journey this past year. Despite being offered a contract renewal six months ago, Kopo has opted not to extend his tenure with the club, citing a desire to return to Johannesburg to focus on his family and personal priorities.
“His departure marks the end of a successful chapter in his coaching career and an important phase in the evolution of Chippa United. We respect his decision and express our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership, professionalism and the progress achieved under his guidance.
'Don't provoke reaction from the fans': Chiefs coach Nabi lashes out at media
After a strong start to the 2024-2025 Premiership that saw Chippa lose twice and win three times in their opening six matches, they entered a tougher period with three defeats, a draw and one win in their past five fixtures.
September’s first assignment will be at home to 14th-placed Royal AM at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on January 11.
Kopo's year at the helm makes him one of the longest-serving head coaches at Chippa, a club notorious for firing coaches at a rapid pace.
