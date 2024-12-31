‘He carries lot of responsibility for big team like Chiefs’: Nabi hails Shabalala for gem

Nasreddine Nabi praised Mduduzi Shabalala’s gem of a goal that earned Kaizer Chiefs a precious three points against Chippa United on Sunday to enter the New Year in the top half of the Betway Premiership in seventh place.

Chiefs' coach said Shabalala’s game has been progressing but some lack of consistency can always be expected when a 20-year-old as given as much responsibility as the skilful forward has been at such a big club where the pressure has become greater through lack of trophies.

Nabi is tasked with rebuilding Chiefs after a disastrous nine seasons without silverware.

The Tunisian bemoaned injuries, the youth and inexperience of many of his players and the resultant pressure that has been on his side, both self-inflicted from results not going their way and from public and media attention, as the three factors that have seen Chiefs battle to get into their stride in 2024-25.