Soccer

‘He carries lot of responsibility for big team like Chiefs’: Nabi hails Shabalala for gem

Pressure on the players has been ‘like a handbrake’ on their performances, says Amakhosi boss after Chippa win

31 December 2024 - 13:20
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates scoring for Kaizer Chiefs with goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi in their Betway Premiership win against Chippa Unted at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Nasreddine Nabi praised Mduduzi Shabalala’s gem of a goal that earned Kaizer Chiefs a precious three points against Chippa United on Sunday to enter the New Year in the top half of the Betway Premiership in seventh place.

Chiefs' coach said Shabalala’s game has been progressing but some lack of consistency can always be expected when a 20-year-old as given as much responsibility as the skilful forward has been at such a big club where the pressure has become greater through lack of trophies.

Nabi is tasked with rebuilding Chiefs after a disastrous nine seasons without silverware.

The Tunisian bemoaned injuries, the youth and inexperience of many of his players and the resultant pressure that has been on his side, both self-inflicted from results not going their way and from public and media attention, as the three factors that have seen Chiefs battle to get into their stride in 2024-25.

Nabi has emphasised climbing out of a hole as deep as the one Chiefs have sunk into will not happen overnight, and this campaign has to be used for rebuilding.

Shabalala, Rushwin Dortley, Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane are among players of about 20 years of age the coach has given extensive game time to.

Shabalala picked up the ball on the left, just outside the area at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday and went on a mazy run where he beat three Chippa defenders then finished past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, setting up the 1-0 victory to Amakhosi.

“Mostly I don’t like to speak about individual players, because I believe in team spirit and the collective mindset,” Nabi said, asked about the young forward’s contribution.

“But Shabalala has been good. Not consistent but we also feel he carries a lot of responsibility on his shoulders for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs and that sometimes puts a lot of pressure on him.

“That’s why sometimes he’s good, sometimes he’s very good. But he’s still young and we want to congratulate him because he has been getting to a consistent level, and we feel the other youngsters should take him as an example.”

Speaking through assistant Cedric Kaze as his translator, Nabi said with Chippa’s low block and transitions it was not easy for Chiefs to find spaces. The coaches asked the players to push for a second goal to make the game safe after the break.

He said the pressure on the players has been like “a handbrake” on their performances.

‘Don’t provoke reaction from the fans’: Chiefs coach Nabi lashes out at media

The win against Chippa left Amakhosi in seventh place at the end of 2024 as coach again stressed the need for patience
Sport
1 day ago

“We feel like when they came back [from the change rooms], when someone drives a car with the handbrake on you don’t really advance, you don’t really go back.

“Probably it’s a psychological thing because the last games were not very positive on our side, conceding goals in the final minutes and so on, and we feel that was the reason to not really have a good second half.

“But we took the three points and we hope to build from that.”

After Sunday’s defeat, Chippa on Tuesday announced coach Kwanele Kopo has not renewed his contract, and assistant Thabo September is stepping up to their helm.

Chiefs meet Cape Town City next at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Chippa United announce Kwanele Kopo’s surprising exit as coach

Boss has declined offer to renew contract, the club says, as assistant Thabo September takes over
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates ‘want to write own history’: Riveiro admits Bucs dreaming of PSL title

‘We keep pushing, keep it running and fighting and it’s one way to close an exceptional 2024 for this club’
Sport
1 day ago

Well-travelled Owen Da Gama is Magesi FC’s new boss

Former Bafana Bafana assistant and Orlando Pirates coach replaces Clinton Larsen at last-placed Limpopo rookies
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs end year on a high after victory in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs ended 2024 on a winning note after they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United in a Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mofokeng on strike as Pirates sink 10-man Magesi

Orlando Pirates have continued their strong campaign for the Betway Premiership title after ending the year with a victory over 10-man Magesi FC.
Sport
1 day ago

'We have to manage the group': Sundowns coach Cardoso on his Iqraam Rayners decision

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained the decision to start the free-scoring Iqraam Rayners on the bench in their Betway Premiership ...
Sport
2 days ago
