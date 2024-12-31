‘He carries lot of responsibility for big team like Chiefs’: Nabi hails Shabalala for gem
Pressure on the players has been ‘like a handbrake’ on their performances, says Amakhosi boss after Chippa win
Nasreddine Nabi praised Mduduzi Shabalala’s gem of a goal that earned Kaizer Chiefs a precious three points against Chippa United on Sunday to enter the New Year in the top half of the Betway Premiership in seventh place.
Chiefs' coach said Shabalala’s game has been progressing but some lack of consistency can always be expected when a 20-year-old as given as much responsibility as the skilful forward has been at such a big club where the pressure has become greater through lack of trophies.
Nabi is tasked with rebuilding Chiefs after a disastrous nine seasons without silverware.
The Tunisian bemoaned injuries, the youth and inexperience of many of his players and the resultant pressure that has been on his side, both self-inflicted from results not going their way and from public and media attention, as the three factors that have seen Chiefs battle to get into their stride in 2024-25.
Nabi has emphasised climbing out of a hole as deep as the one Chiefs have sunk into will not happen overnight, and this campaign has to be used for rebuilding.
Shabalala, Rushwin Dortley, Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane are among players of about 20 years of age the coach has given extensive game time to.
Shabalala picked up the ball on the left, just outside the area at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday and went on a mazy run where he beat three Chippa defenders then finished past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, setting up the 1-0 victory to Amakhosi.
“Mostly I don’t like to speak about individual players, because I believe in team spirit and the collective mindset,” Nabi said, asked about the young forward’s contribution.
“But Shabalala has been good. Not consistent but we also feel he carries a lot of responsibility on his shoulders for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs and that sometimes puts a lot of pressure on him.
“That’s why sometimes he’s good, sometimes he’s very good. But he’s still young and we want to congratulate him because he has been getting to a consistent level, and we feel the other youngsters should take him as an example.”
Speaking through assistant Cedric Kaze as his translator, Nabi said with Chippa’s low block and transitions it was not easy for Chiefs to find spaces. The coaches asked the players to push for a second goal to make the game safe after the break.
He said the pressure on the players has been like “a handbrake” on their performances.
“We feel like when they came back [from the change rooms], when someone drives a car with the handbrake on you don’t really advance, you don’t really go back.
“Probably it’s a psychological thing because the last games were not very positive on our side, conceding goals in the final minutes and so on, and we feel that was the reason to not really have a good second half.
“But we took the three points and we hope to build from that.”
After Sunday’s defeat, Chippa on Tuesday announced coach Kwanele Kopo has not renewed his contract, and assistant Thabo September is stepping up to their helm.
Chiefs meet Cape Town City next at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.