SPORT IN 2024 | IOC prepares for new president on a high after spectacular Paris Games

The Summer Olympics returned to Europe for the first time in 12 years as Paris hosted a sumptuous visual event that hogged the global spotlight for weeks and reinvigorated the brand after the previous two Games had been hit by the pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee had not seen fans in their last Summer and Winter Games — at Tokyo in 2021 and a year later in Beijing — due to Covid-19 and it desperately needed Paris to be a hit for a much-needed image and revenue boost.

The Olympic body had been under pressure from sponsors and broadcasters and could barely afford another miss but as it turned out France delivered a spectacular extravaganza, complete with the city's landmarks as venues and gripping competition.

Local heroes like swimmer Leon Marchand, who lived up to the hype and finished with four gold medals, made sure of igniting a wave of French enthusiasm as the host nation ended up with their best medals haul in 124 years.