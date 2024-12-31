Soccer

SPORT IN 2024 | IOC prepares for new president on a high after spectacular Paris Games

After Covid-19 IOC desperately needed Paris Olympics to be a hit, and they were

31 December 2024 - 17:45 By Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fireworks are seen from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 11 2024.
Fireworks are seen from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 11 2024.
Image: Fabrizio Bensch - Pool/Getty Images

The Summer Olympics returned to Europe for the first time in 12 years as Paris hosted a sumptuous visual event that hogged the global spotlight for weeks and reinvigorated the brand after the previous two Games had been hit by the pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee had not seen fans in their last Summer and Winter Games — at Tokyo in 2021 and a year later in Beijing — due to Covid-19 and it desperately needed Paris to be a hit for a much-needed image and revenue boost.

The Olympic body had been under pressure from sponsors and broadcasters and could barely afford another miss but as it turned out France delivered a spectacular extravaganza, complete with the city's landmarks as venues and gripping competition.

Local heroes like swimmer Leon Marchand, who lived up to the hype and finished with four gold medals, made sure of igniting a wave of French enthusiasm as the host nation ended up with their best medals haul in 124 years.

Russia, once an Olympic powerhouse, competed only with a handful of athletes who appeared as individual neutral competitors without their country's flag or emblem due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after first having been vetted by an IOC committee over athletes' possible involvement with security forces or statements supporting the war.

Luckily for organisers any operational and security concerns as well as fears of domestic political instability affecting the Games did not materialise, leaving the IOC in a stronger position and the hosts of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics with a tough challenge to follow Paris.

The IOC desperately needed the Paris Games success in a year when Japanese sponsors Toyota, Bridgestone and Panasonic ended their Olympic sponsorship.

With interest for the 2036 Summer Games intensifying throughout the year and with India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia among those interested, the IOC will look towards those markets to replenish its top sponsors portfolio.

The Games were also the last for Thomas Bach as IOC President, with the German, in charge since 2013, announcing in Paris that he would not seek re-election next year, paving the way for a new leader.

There are seven candidates bidding to succeed Bach at the IOC elections in Greece in March.

World Athletics chief and former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe is arguably the biggest name. Standing against him are Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's Sports Minister and former swimmer, Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the late former IOC president, and international cycling chief David Lappartient.

Completing the candidates' line-up are Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, international gymnastics federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer Johan Eliasch. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Great SA sporting moments of 2024

There were some breathtaking moments in 2024 that we can't ignore. Here are the few that are worth highlighting, writes STAFF
Sport
1 week ago

I still want to be the best, says hungry Akani Simbine

Getting a Paris Games medal ‘has actually filled me with even more [fire]. I know how close I am to an individual medal’
Sport
4 weeks ago

McKenzie clarifies he will not refund Olympics winner Van Dyk due to ‘miscommunication’

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has blamed “miscommunication” after backtracking on his public promise to reimburse Olympic silver ...
Sport
3 months ago

Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges to stay with his coach

School pupil Bayanda Walaza plans to stick with his coach and his uniquely strange running style when he goes to the University of Pretoria next ...
Sport
3 months ago

Tatjana wants to help build pools, but says one athlete can only do so much

Elite athletes who call it quits usually need time to recoup after the intensity of a daily training regimen that for Smith lasted 20-plus years.
Sport
4 months ago

Teen sprint medallists Walaza, Nkoana want to avoid trappings of fame

The lives of Team SA's teenage Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallists Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana will never be the same.
Sport
4 months ago

Sprint sensation Bradley Nkoana says SA relay team never feared US rivals

The US came into the Paris Games as the team to beat.
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'This, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of ... Cricket
  2. Pirates ‘want to write own history’: Riveiro admits Bucs dreaming of PSL title Soccer
  3. Chippa United announce Kwanele Kopo’s surprising exit as coach Soccer
  4. 'We have to manage the group': Sundowns coach Cardoso on his Iqraam Rayners ... Soccer
  5. ‘He carries lot of responsibility for big team like Chiefs’: Nabi hails ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma