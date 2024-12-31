SPORT IN 2024 | Spain scoop the lot in remarkable year in football

From the Uefa Champions League to the Olympics, via a dominant Euro 2024, Spain were the truly dominant force in club and international football this year and put the individual cherry on the cake with Rodri winning the Ballon d’Or.

A few weeks after Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in May an imperious Spain steamrollered all before them to triumph in the European Championship.

Even during the magnificent years when Spain dominated international football, winning the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup, they did not quite manage to double up on the club scene, though they came close with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona winning the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

Somehow none of that golden generation, which included Xavi Hernández, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso among other greats, managed to win the Ballon d’Or for best player in the world as they were repeatedly eclipsed by the battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the coveted award.