Soccer

SPORT IN 2024 | Spain scoop the lot in remarkable year in football

From Real in the Uefa Champions League to the national team at the Euro champs and Olympics, 2024 was Spain’s year

31 December 2024 - 16:27 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the trophy in front of his teammates after their Uefa Euro 2024 final victory against England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on July 14 2024.
Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the trophy in front of his teammates after their Uefa Euro 2024 final victory against England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on July 14 2024.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

From the Uefa Champions League to the Olympics, via a dominant Euro 2024, Spain were the truly dominant force in club and international football this year and put the individual cherry on the cake with Rodri winning the Ballon d’Or.

A few weeks after Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in May an imperious Spain steamrollered all before them to triumph in the European Championship.

Even during the magnificent years when Spain dominated international football, winning the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup, they did not quite manage to double up on the club scene, though they came close with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona winning the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

Somehow none of that golden generation, which included Xavi Hernández, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso among other greats, managed to win the Ballon d’Or for best player in the world as they were repeatedly eclipsed by the battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the coveted award.

Though Real Madrid continued to fly the flag in the Champions League, a return to similar success at national level seemed a long way away for many years.

After a disappointing 2022 World Cup under Luis Enrique, Spain opted for the low-profile Luis de la Fuente as his replacement, a virtually unknown figure who was working in the Spanish Football Federation grassroots system for over a decade.

The idea was to go back to the seeds which were planted years ago when De la Fuente had worked with so many players who then developed into top players starring all over Europe.

He knew them better than anyone and they knew exactly what he wanted. Under his calm guidance, the man once mocked as Luis “de la Who!?” led Spain to a record fourth Euros title with an impeccable campaign in Germany, winning all of their games.

Their standout players, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barca teenager Lamine Yamal, claimed the awards for best player and breakthrough player both at the tournament and for the season, winning the Ballon d’Or and Kopa Award respectively.

The younger generation also showed that the future looks bright as, after a heartbreaking defeat in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Spain claimed gold at Paris 2024 in August.

With the 2026 World Cup in North America under two years away, Spain will enter 2025 with the best national team, best player and best young player in the world.

At club level, Real Madrid's major signing Kylian Mbappe might have started slowly in the Spanish capital as they struggle in Europe but few would bet against them being in the mix again come next year's Champions League knockout stage. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Man United could be in relegation battle, says Amorim after Newcastle loss

Ipswich beat Chelsea to win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002
Sport
8 hours ago

Vinicius Jr should have won Ballon d'Or, says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday weighed in on the decision to hand the men's Ballon d'Or award to Manchester City's Rodri, saying Brazil and Real Madrid ...
Sport
3 days ago

Man United’s transition to Amorim will be tough, says Maguire

New manager’s style completely different from predecessor Erik ten Hag, but squad have faith in Portuguese
Sport
1 day ago

Dutch master Slot ends near-perfect year with Liverpool cruising

After Hammers thrashing, Salah-inspired form makes a 20th title seem in Reds’ grasp and Slot’s succession of Klop looks a masterstroke
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal's Saka out for more than two months after hamstring surgery

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for more than two months after an operation on a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Leading the league feels different this time, says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he senses something different about the way the club is performing as Premier League leaders this season after ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'This, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of ... Cricket
  2. Pirates ‘want to write own history’: Riveiro admits Bucs dreaming of PSL title Soccer
  3. Chippa United announce Kwanele Kopo’s surprising exit as coach Soccer
  4. 'We have to manage the group': Sundowns coach Cardoso on his Iqraam Rayners ... Soccer
  5. Bavuma reveals he was hiding in the toilet with Centurion Test on a knife’s edge Cricket

Latest Videos

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in UAE-mediated swap | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma