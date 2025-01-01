No-one expected Chelsea to be where they are now, says boss Maresca

Ipswich Town put a dent in Chelsea's Premier League title hopes with a 2-0 win at Portman Road on Monday, but the west London side's manager Enzo Maresca said no-one expected his young team to be in their present position this season.

Chelsea were stunned by the promoted side after Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson scored either side of the break, which dropped Maresca's side down to fourth place, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Having finished sixth in the last campaign and 12th in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea hired Maresca in June after he guided Leicester City to the English Championship title in his first season in charge.