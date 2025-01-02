Arsenal showed ‘a lot of composure’ to begin year in style against Brentford

Arsenal showed they can cope without the injured Bukayo Saka as they began the year in style by recovering from an early sucker-punch to beat Brentford 3-1 away and move back into second place in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Forward Saka, arguably Arsenal's most influential player this season, has been ruled out for at least two months after hamstring surgery, dealing a blow to the club's title hopes.

A visit to a Brentford who have been impressive at home this season felt like a must-win game for Arsenal but things began badly as Bryan Mbeumo gave his side a 13th minute lead with the home side's first attack.

Arsenal did not panic, though, and Gabriel Jesus continued his recent resurgence to equalise before halftime.

Mikel Arteta's side came out firing in the second half and Mikel Merino put them ahead five minutes after the restart after Brentford failed to deal with a corner.