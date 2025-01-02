Former Bafana star Bradley Carnell gets another job in MLS

The Philadelphia Union named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

Carnell, 47, guided St Louis City SC through to a successful expansion season in 2023 — with a record of won 17, drawn 12 and lost five, and had won three and drawn seven of 20 games in 2024 before he was dismissed on July 1. St Louis were the top seed from the Western Conference's in the MLS Cup Playoffs and set several expansion-team records under the leadership of the former Bafana Bafana left-back.

The South African also previously served as interim head coach of the New York Red Bulls.

“Bradley has the attributes we were looking for in a manager and the experience needed as we commit to getting back to our identity as a team,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said.