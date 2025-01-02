SPORT IN 2024 | Women’s sport rides popularity wave for growth in 2025

Major gains in television viewing and attendance at women's sports in 2024 will give way to expansion in 2025 as start-ups and established leagues alike look to take advantage of the surging interest, industry leaders and experts say.

North America's top-flight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) both saw record viewing figures, while fans in the UK devoted more time than ever to watching soccer's Women's Super League (WSL) and television ratings soared for Women's Premier League cricket in its second season.

Deep-pocketed investors took notice, and growth will be the theme for 2025 as the WNBA welcomes its first new franchise since 2008 when the Golden State Valkyries begin play next year.

The WNBA, which is also preparing for two more teams in 2026 in Portland and Toronto, had its most-watched regular season with 1.2-million average viewers on ESPN, according to the broadcaster, while an average of 1.6-million watched the Finals, the biggest audience in 25 years.