Teen sensation Nwaneri shines as Saka backup on first start for Arsenal

Arsenal may not have injured talisman Bukayo Saka back until the end of the season but 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri showed glimpses of what he could offer in his stead with a sparkling performance in Wednesday's 3-1 win away at Brentford.

Saka is often the first name on the team sheet but after being sidelined for “more than two months” after hamstring surgery, Arteta needed a quick solution as Arsenal look to erase Liverpool's six-point lead in the title race.

Gabriel Martinelli auditioned for Saka's role but the right flank did not suit the right-footed winger when they beat Ipswich Town and the Brazilian thrived on his return to the left wing at Brentford, finding the net with a neat finish.

With Arsenal also dealing with injuries and illness in the squad, Arteta handed Nwaneri his first start as the teenager's nascent Premier League career came full circle at the ground he made his debut as a 15-year-old.

“It was a decision I made because I thought he was the best player to play in the position to start the game and because there was a story there with his debut here,” Arteta said.