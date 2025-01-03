Liverpool primed to heap more misery on beleaguered Manchester United

When Liverpool won 3-0 at Old Trafford in September, Manchester United fell to 14th and that is where they still find themselves more than four months later but 23 points behind the Premier League leaders ahead of Sunday's game at Anfield.

Such has been United's downfall they are no longer looking up at European spots but looking over their shoulder at teams below them steadily improving and dragging Ruben Amorim's side into a potential relegation scrap.

For his part, Amorim is well aware of the reality facing England's most successful club that has not won the league since 2013 while their fans look forlornly at rivals Liverpool, who are well on course to equal their record tally of 20 titles.

With a game in hand, Arne Slot's Liverpool are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal while they have more than double United's tally with 45 points.