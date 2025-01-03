Premier League title out of reach for Man City, says Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's Premier League title hopes are all but over with the defending champions having left themselves too much ground to make up as they trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points, midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

City lifted a record fourth straight English top-flight title last season, but have struggled in this campaign and sit sixth in the table after winning only two of their last 10 league matches.

Pep Guardiola's team has been hit hard by injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri out for the rest of the season and several players spending lengthy spells on the sidelines.