Soccer

Premier League title out of reach for Man City, says Bernardo Silva

03 January 2025 - 10:00 By Aadi Nair
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during their Premier League match against Everton at Etihad Stadium on December 26.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's Premier League title hopes are all but over with the defending champions having left themselves too much ground to make up as they trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points, midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

City lifted a record fourth straight English top-flight title last season, but have struggled in this campaign and sit sixth in the table after winning only two of their last 10 league matches.

Pep Guardiola's team has been hit hard by injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri out for the rest of the season and several players spending lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“Right now it's about accepting reality. I'm not looking at Liverpool. I'm sixth in the league, I cannot be looking at Liverpool or Arsenal,” Silva told Sky Sports in an interview published on Thursday.

“I'm looking at the next game to try to win three points... I wouldn't say it's impossible because in football there are no impossibles but right now Manchester City is completely out of the title race, no question about that, it's too late for us.

“People say you cannot win the league until January, but you can lose it. This season the reality is that we have lost it.”

City host 13th-placed West Ham United in a league match on Saturday, before taking on fourth-tier side Salford City in the FA Cup on January 11.

Reuters

