Soccer

Guardiola takes blame for Man City's slump

04 January 2025 - 08:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord on November 26, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord on November 26, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was responsible for his side's underwhelming form this season, in which they have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games.

The run of poor form has left the reigning champions sixth in the standings with 31 points from 19 matches, 14 fewer than leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, goalkeeper Ederson, as well as defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias among those sidelined.

“There are many, many things and I missed something — something I am not doing well,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against 13th placed West Ham United.

“In the end, when you lose a lot of games, it is an incredible responsibility for the manager to take. There is something the team needs and confidence, and I was not able to do it.

“The call is on me first, it's not the players. They naturally drop a little bit and that is normal. It happened a little bit last season as well.

“I blame (myself). It's not to say, 'Oh, how nice is Pep' — it's the truth. I lead that group of players and I could not lift them. This is the reality.”

Guardiola's side will look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday after beating relegation-threatened Leicester City 2-0 last weekend.

MORE:

Former Bafana star Bradley Carnell gets another job in MLS

‘I’m honoured to be named head coach of the Philadelphia Union’, ex-defender and former St Louis City and NY Red Bull boss says
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade

After last season’s embarrassing second round exit to Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates are faring far better in the Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

Cardoso happy with Sundowns’ clean sheets and wins, says more goals will come

‘Attacks win matches but having a good defence can win championships. I don’t mean we will start being defensive.’
Sport
1 day ago

Premier League title out of reach for Man City, says Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola's team has been hit hard by injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri out for the rest of the season
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Bradley Carnell gets another job in MLS Soccer
  2. Bavuma and Rickelton dominate first day of New Year’s Test for Proteas Cricket
  3. Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade Soccer
  4. 'This, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of ... Cricket
  5. Liverpool primed to heap more misery on beleaguered Manchester United Soccer

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS