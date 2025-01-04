Haaland double as Man City crush West Ham 4-1

Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to claim their first back-to-back wins since October thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland in one of their best performances in weeks.

The champions are sixth in the table on 34 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand.

"No," City boss Pep Guardiola told the BBC when asked if his team are back in the groove. "It is happier to win but we are still not like we were for different reasons. The result will help. We struggle, but it is a release."

West Ham, coming off a 5-0 rout by leaders Liverpool, are 13th with 23 points.

Savinho, who scored his first goal for Man City in the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday which -- their first victory in five league games -- set up three goals at Etihad Stadium, including the 10th-minute opener when defender Vladimir Coufal deflected the Brazilian's angled shot into the far corner.

Haaland, whose double was his first in a Premier League game since September, struck in the 42nd minute when Savinho whipped in a long cross and the big Norwegian leapt sideways to head in.

Haaland notched his second shortly after the break when Savinho set him clear and the 24-year-old nonchalantly chipped over goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

"He will always score goals," City captain Kevin De Bruyne told the BBC. "If we create chances he will score goals and even with the bad period being at 20 goals at this stage of the season is exceptional."

Phil Foden increased City's lead in the 58th minute when De Bruyne pounced on Mohammed Kudus' sloppy pass and sent a square pass to Foden for an easy tap-in.

Niclas Fullkrug grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.