Soccer

Amorim urges Man United's leaders to step up

05 January 2025 - 09:16 By Reuters
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks dejected after the match against Newcastle United.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim urged the leaders in the Premier League club's squad to step up and help players who are "too afraid" to perform on the pitch amid a run of poor results.

United have struggled since Amorim took charge in November and are 14th in the standings after losing five of their last six league matches.

"They (players) are sometimes afraid on the pitch," Amorim told reporters ahead of a trip to leaders Liverpool later on Sunday at 6.30pm, SA time.

"So we have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up to help the other guys – and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances.

"You can see the players are trying. Sometimes they are too anxious and too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment."

Amorim added that the strain of managing United, considered one of the toughest jobs in the Premier League, had taken its toll on him.

"You can see in my face, you can compare the way I arrived and now," the Portuguese said.

"Of course when you are (losing) there is a lot of pressure. It is hard to cope with all the problems, the bad performances and the losses, it is really hard.

"It is supposed to be really hard. The only thing that can help me is training with the players and I also have my family now here so it's so much different, it can help me."

After their clash with Liverpool, United travel to face Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 12.

