Ertugral add to Chiefs woes as Citizens claim maximum points in Cape Town

Veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral marked his return to the local elite league by claiming the scalp of his former team Kaizer Chiefs in his first game in charge at Cape Town City on Sunday.

City beat struggling visitors from Joburg 1-0 in the Betway Premiership match played at Cape Town Stadium.

Darwin Gonzalez scored the match's only goal in the second half, handing Amakhosi their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Apart from average scoring form, Amakhosi have also struggled to keep things clean at the back. After 11 games, they have managed only one clean sheet, during their 1-0 victory over Chippa United in their last match last year. As a result, Chiefs have zero for goal difference after scoring 14 goals and conceding 14.

Chiefs finished last year on a positive note following their 1-0 victory over Chippa in their final match and were eager to build on that, but it was not to be.

The Citizens, who struggled through the first half of the season, were hoping for a change of fortune after appointing Ertugral to replace Eric Tinkler.

The Cape club should feel justified with its bold decision as Ertugral led them to victory in his first match.