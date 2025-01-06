City boss Mohafe denies reports of Appollis, Matuludi’s exit to Pirates

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe won't entertain the rumours linking star players Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi to big clubs, with Orlando Pirates believed to be leading the race to sign the duo.
Last week, speculation was rife that Pirates had struck a deal with Polokwane to sign Appollis and Matuludi during the transfer window that opened in January 1 but nothing seems to have materialised yet.
Reports have also linked the duo to Kaizer Chiefs.
“This issue of our players being linked with other people, let it be their own agenda,'' Mohafe said after Sunday's 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Sekhukhune United, where both Appollis and Matuludi started at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“We shouldn't be engaging with it any more because it's just rumours flying around and I'd rather not comment further about this.
“The players [Appollis and Matuludi] are here [with the team], so that tells you something else. Let the headlines fly but the players know what's at stake for them.''
Appollis, a fully-fledged Bafana Bafana international who impressed with his performances for the national team in the second half of last year, was on the brink of joining Algerian giants MC Alger in the preseason transfer window.
The forward's agent Lance Davids is on record saying Polokwane owner Johnny Mogaladi accepted Alger’s offer before going “offline” in August. Davids also said Mogaladi wanted a transfer fee for the attacker to be paid in one instalment, saying “Chiefs didn’t have that capacity”.
