Soccer

City boss Mohafe denies reports of Appollis, Matuludi’s exit to Pirates

Reports have been that the Buccaneers are leading the race to sign the duo, with Kaizer Chiefs also in the mix

06 January 2025 - 12:10
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oswin Appollis in action for Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Oswin Appollis in action for Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe won't entertain the rumours linking star players Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi to big clubs, with Orlando Pirates believed to be leading the race to sign the duo.

Last week, speculation was rife that Pirates had struck a deal with Polokwane to sign Appollis and Matuludi during the transfer window that opened in January 1 but nothing seems to have materialised yet.

Reports have also linked the duo to Kaizer Chiefs.

“This issue of our players being linked with other people, let it be their own agenda,'' Mohafe said after Sunday's 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Sekhukhune United, where both Appollis and Matuludi started at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“We shouldn't be engaging with it any more because it's just rumours flying around and I'd rather not comment further about this.

“The players [Appollis and Matuludi] are here [with the team], so that tells you something else. Let the headlines fly but the players know what's at stake for them.''

Appollis, a fully-fledged Bafana Bafana international who impressed with his performances for the national team in the second half of last year, was on the brink of joining Algerian giants MC Alger in the preseason transfer window.

The forward's agent Lance Davids is on record saying Polokwane owner Johnny Mogaladi accepted Alger’s offer before going “offline” in August. Davids also said Mogaladi wanted a transfer fee for the attacker to be paid in one instalment, saying “Chiefs didn’t have that capacity”.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’

Coach says a new striker won't solve everything in the scoring department and all his players need to step up.
Sport
4 hours ago

Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town

Veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral marked his return to the local elite league by claiming the scalp of his former team Kaizer Chiefs in his first game in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pirates bolster Champions League knockout chances with solid win over Stade d'Abidjan

This match day 4 clash presented Orlando Pirates with a chance to increase their points tally to eight and the Sea Robbers responded positively to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League

Miguel Cardoso’s honeymoon at Mamelodi Sundowns is over after the coach suffered his first defeat with the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade

After last season’s embarrassing second round exit to Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates are faring far better in the Champions League.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  2. Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League Soccer
  3. Arsenal and Chelsea both drop points, Newcastle's surge continues Soccer
  4. Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town Soccer
  5. Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS