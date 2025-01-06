Man Utd boss Amorim the ‘only guy upset’ after feisty draw with Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was delighted with the intensity his side showed in their breathless 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, but said his team's performance left him wanting more.

A week after Amorim said his reeling team could face the threat of relegation, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo scored United's first goals in the cauldron of Anfield since 2018, going toe-to-toe with the league's best team in a well-deserved draw.

“Today I'm allowed to be the only guy upset with the team,” Amorim said. “But today we were a team.

“I want to see my team play so much better, but I think the most important thing to address today is the mentality. That is the key for everything.