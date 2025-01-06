Soccer

Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’

Coach says a new striker won't solve everything in the scoring department and all his players need to step up

06 January 2025 - 10:55
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Nathan Idumba Fasika of Cape Town City in their Betway Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Nathan Idumba Fasika of Cape Town City in their Betway Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has urged his side to be ruthless in front of goal after their 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat was Chiefs' fourth of the season from 11 league matches and they remain seventh in the log table after 11 matches, 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal in the second half to help the Citizens get three points in new head coach and technical director Muhsin Ertugral's first match in charge. Ertugral was facing the club he made his name at in South African football in two stints with Amakhosi in the 2000s.

Nabi revealed Chiefs are working behind the scenes to improve the team during the transfer window.

“It's obvious when you look at the squad that we feel there is a need to strengthen the team, but we don't want to throw our players under the bus by saying they are not good,” Nabi said in his post-match press conference.

“No, they are good. Today [Sunday] they are in our squad, they are in our team but every transfer window we will take the opportunity to try to strengthen the team.

“The club is working hard to find the best opportunities possible and we hope everything can improve our squad.”

One of the departments Nabi is desperate to strengthen is the forwards where Chiefs have not been clinical enough. The Tunisian insisted every player also has to show progress in the scoring department.

Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town

Veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral marked his return to the local elite league by claiming the scalp of his former team Kaizer Chiefs in his first game in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

“We don't feel the [new] striker can resolve all the issues we have had in the final third,” he said.

“The first thing is for every player to step up, to be more calm when we get into those situations, to make better decisions and make more movement to support the play. The striker can give more opportunities and something more, but he can't resolve everything.”

Chiefs' next match is against tricky Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday and Nabi wants his side to be ruthless.

“We were creating opportunities [against City] but we lacked good decisions, especially in the last third. It's been an issue that when we fail to score, we have to create many opportunities. The only thing we can do is go back and work.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League

Miguel Cardoso’s honeymoon at Mamelodi Sundowns is over after the coach suffered his first defeat with the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates bolster Champions League knockout chances with solid win over Stade d'Abidjan

This match day 4 clash presented Orlando Pirates with a chance to increase their points tally to eight and the Sea Robbers responded positively to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral makes dramatic return to PSL

Well-travelled, highly qualified 65-year-old coach lands job at Cape Town City
Sport
4 days ago

Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade

After last season’s embarrassing second round exit to Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates are faring far better in the Champions League.
Sport
3 days ago

Cardoso happy with Sundowns’ clean sheets and wins, says more goals will come

‘Attacks win matches but having a good defence can win championships. I don’t mean we will start being defensive.’
Sport
4 days ago

‘Don’t provoke reaction from the fans’: Chiefs coach Nabi lashes out at media

The win against Chippa left Amakhosi in seventh place at the end of 2024 as coach again stressed the need for patience
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  2. Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League Soccer
  3. Arsenal and Chelsea both drop points, Newcastle's surge continues Soccer
  4. Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town Soccer
  5. Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS