Chiefs’ leaky defence about teamwork, says Bvuma ahead of tough Stellies clash

But performing poorly in the league, which Amakhosi last won in 2015, is nothing new at Chiefs and the concern would seem to be avoiding doing worse than last season, when the club suffered its worst finish of 10th place.
“I don't think [what happened last season] plays in our minds. We have a new technical team that does things in a different way,” Bvuma said.
“For example, after losing a game we do our analysis and stuff and forget about it and look forward to the next one.
“The same thing happens when we're winning. After winning we do our analysis and forget about it and focus on the next one.
Rotation of goalkeepers does not seem to have helped Kaizer Chiefs in their attempt to keep clean sheets as they continue to battle for consistent results in the Betway Premiership ahead of a tough clash at home to Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.
Amakhosi remain among the sides that are far from stable in defence, with just one clean sheet after conceding 14 goals in 11 league matches, fielding three goalkeepers in those matches.
The season started with Chiefs' new coach Nasreddine Nabi preferring new recruit Fiacre Ntwari between the posts, but after conceding seven goals in five games and keeping no clean sheets Brandon Petersen was introduced.
In three league matches Petersen conceded five goals as Chiefs battled for stability from a defence that has also seen new players tried out, with three new defenders introduced in Rushwin Dortley, Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross, alongside long-serving right-back Reeve Frosler.
The latest goalkeeper to be given an opportunity by Nabi is Bruce Bvuma, who many thought would have made Chiefs' No 1 jersey his own by now. Bvuma may continue in goals as he's conceded only two goals in his three matches.
As seventh-placed Amakhosi prepared to host fifth-positioned Stellies at FNB Stadium (7.30pm), Bvuma agreed it has been frustrating to see the club conceding the same amount of goals as they have scored.
A result of such generosity is Chiefs have lost four, drawn three and only won four league games, leaving them 15 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their first match at home this year.
“I wouldn't say the problem is in defence or with the goalkeepers or midfielders, but I think it's a team thing,” Bvuma said of Chiefs' leakiness.
Plenty for Muhsin to worry about from Jose’s magnificently slick Orlando Pirates
“It's about taking it one game at a time. What happened last season doesn't play in our minds this season because we have a very good technical team which is working very well with the players.”
Bvuma said Stellenbosch will be tough opponents, but Chiefs will do all they can to avoid a second successive defeat after Sunday's 1-0 loss away to Cape Town City.
“It's a big game against Stellenbosch who are doing very well for themselves. We're very aware of what they've been doing.
“Playing at home means a lot. Most of us have our families around here so we know they'll be here to support us. We have a lot of supporters here in Johannesburg who are obviously wanting to come to the stadium to support us tomorrow. We can't wait to see them, and we can't wait to play tomorrow.
“Stellies have been doing very well but we as Kaizer Chiefs need to go out there and apply ourselves correctly. I believe once we do that we are definitely going to get a positive result.”
