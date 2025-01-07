Manuel Ugarte’s standout performance at Anfield gives Man Utd hope

With seconds remaining in Manchester United's 2-2 thriller against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, Manuel Ugarte launched a stunning reverse pass to Bruno Fernandes that sent a ripple of fear around Anfield.

While many will remember United defender Harry Maguire missing a sitter, Ugarte's delivery, while running towards his own goal, which set up the attempt was the highlight of a terrific performance for the Uruguayan. It showed why his arrival in Manchester in September was met with so much optimism.

“His quality on the ball, it surprised me a little bit,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions. “He's probably done better than I thought he would do.

“He [United manager Ruben Amorim] said before that Ugarte did well for him at Sporting Lisbon, as a really young player as well, so he knows him. This lad is really growing in confidence.