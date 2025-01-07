“Incredible performance from the guys. We saw from the first minute to the last the attitude was of a team that wanted to do something special, that wanted to keep growing as a team, achieving things together,” he said.
Ertugral, a former regular foe of the Buccaneers at many teams including Kaizer Chiefs, and briefly coach of the Buccaneers in a failed five-month stint in 2016, has made a return to the PSL after a six-year absence. The German-Turk will know he faces a tougher prospect in his second match in charge than the 1-0 home win against Amakhosi on Sunday.
Riveiro was pleased by Pirates’ tempo in attack, producing more than 20 attempts on goal, and application defensively against a Stade he had said, based on Bucs’ 1-1 draw in Abidjan last month, would be strong on set plays.
“I think our performance as a whole was excellent. But again that’s the beauty of this game, that you can be dominating and leading 2-0 but suddenly from a corner it’s 2-1 with 15 or 20 minutes to play.
Plenty for Muhsin to worry about from Jose’s magnificently slick Orlando Pirates
Buccaneers on form and cruising as they have met, or are about to meet, some preseason targets already
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates are on a high as they meet a Cape Town City with a familiar new sheriff in charge in Muhsin Ertugral.
If you were to have picked the side that would be cruising in their Caf Champions League group by the start of the New Year, and one that might be struggling, the order would most likely have been reversed between what has transpired for the Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns.
As Pirates meet City in an always tricky encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night, they do so safe in the knowledge that three of their objectives they would have set at the start of the season have been met, or are close to being met.
Bucs have continued their cup successes under Jose Riveiro, notching a first for any team by winning the MTN8 a third time in succession and adding to their four domestic knockout trophies of the Spaniard’s first two seasons in charge.
They put behind them the slow starts in the league that saw them end runners-up to seven-time successive champions Sundowns by huge 16- and 23-point margins. Bucs are in second place in the Betway Premiership by three points at the one-third stage with 27 points from 10 games to Downs' 30 from 11.
The third objective, the one that is close to being clinched, is Pirates are on the verge of their first progression past the Champions League group stage since losing to Al Ahly in the 2013 final.
It was a strong 2024 leg of the season, followed by a positive start to 2025. Bucs are just in form — they have won 17 of 23 matches this campaign (74%), drawn four and lost two.
Riveiro will feel the promise of his first two seasons at Bucs is materialising into something fluent, dangerous and with potential for even greater success. He praised his team for their outstanding showing by dispatching Stade d’Abidjan 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to go to eight points in Group B, needing two or three more points from two matches to reach the quarterfinals.
“Incredible performance from the guys. We saw from the first minute to the last the attitude was of a team that wanted to do something special, that wanted to keep growing as a team, achieving things together,” he said.
Ertugral, a former regular foe of the Buccaneers at many teams including Kaizer Chiefs, and briefly coach of the Buccaneers in a failed five-month stint in 2016, has made a return to the PSL after a six-year absence. The German-Turk will know he faces a tougher prospect in his second match in charge than the 1-0 home win against Amakhosi on Sunday.
Riveiro was pleased by Pirates’ tempo in attack, producing more than 20 attempts on goal, and application defensively against a Stade he had said, based on Bucs’ 1-1 draw in Abidjan last month, would be strong on set plays.
“I think our performance as a whole was excellent. But again that’s the beauty of this game, that you can be dominating and leading 2-0 but suddenly from a corner it’s 2-1 with 15 or 20 minutes to play.
City boss Mohafe denies reports of Appollis, Matuludi’s exit to Pirates
“That’s the situation we wanted to avoid. You can do that in two ways.
“One is by capitalising on all the chances you create, which we couldn’t, and it’s normal — it’s not that easy to score goals. The other is to be disciplined and committed to not wanting to give anything away and the guys applied themselves very well.
“The coaching staff did a good job during the week identifying those situations and how we could counteract them. And everything came together.
“I think there was maybe one action in the second half where they connected the ball in one set piece and for the rest, from free-kicks, corners and throw-ins, our team did a good job and that’s why we managed to keep our lead with zero [conceded].”
After meeting City, Pirates host CR Belouizdad, who they beat 2-1 in Algeria at the start of the Champions League group stage, at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
READ MORE
Nabi aims to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs, but ‘won’t throw players under bus’
Ertugral adds to Chiefs’ woes as City claim maximum points in Cape Town
Pirates bolster Champions League knockout chances with solid win over Stade d'Abidjan
Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League
Riveiro ‘optimistic’ Pirates can fight on multiple fronts as they host Stade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos