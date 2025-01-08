City smash and grab win, giving Ertugral double against Chiefs and Pirates

Cape Town City manufactured a smash and grab to snatch a 1-0 Betway Premiership win against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night, giving new coach Muhsin Ertugral a double against Soweto giants in his first two games in charge.

After Pirates had almost all the chances, in the 74th minute Darwin Gonzalez’s strike took a major deflection to give City the lead from one of their few opportunities.

Ertugral will take it. The victory saw the 65-year-old German-Turk start his tenure with wins against his two most high-profile clubs he coached in South Africa, after the Citizens dispatched Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at the same venue on Sunday. Such a boost makes for a promising start as Ertugral, who replaced Eric Tinkler last week, aims to halt a rare slide into the bottom half for regularly competitive City.

The Buccaneers (27 points from 11 matches) were unable to make their game in hand count as they remain three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (30 from 11).