Duba double helps Chiefs mark 55th birthday in style as they sink Stellies
Gloom from a recent run of poor results lifted to some extent for coach Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs marked their 55th birthday celebration in style when they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night thanks to striker Wandile Duba's a brace.
Duba's double in the 28th and 57th minutes saw Chiefs fight back from bouncing back from Khomotja Lokoloane's 20th-minute opener for Stellies, as Amakhosi earned just their fifth league win of 2024-25, moving up to fifth place with 18 points from 12 matches.
The result did not tell the whole story as Chiefs were never in total control of the match but did well to take their chances.
And coach Nasreddine Nabi will be happy at the three points, coming after some gloom had fallen over Naturena after a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Sunday made for just one win in the previous five matches for Chiefs.
𝗗𝗨𝗕𝗔 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦— Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) January 8, 2025
Wandile Duba levelled the scores on 28 mins at the FNB Stadium against Stellies after the Cape side took the lead on 20 mins through Khomotjo Lekoloane.
HT
Kaizer Chiefs ✌️1-1 🍇 Stellenbosch FCpic.twitter.com/r8CY7JcZAg
Nabi packed his line-up with seven defensive players, which left only Ashley du Preez, Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala as the only attacking options.
In central defence, Nabi added Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley with wingbacks Njabulo Blom on the right and Bradley Cross on the left forming part of the defence when Chiefs were out of possession.
Yusuf Maart and Sibongiseni Mthethwa were in central midfield.
But this plan did not work out well as Chiefs ended up inviting their visitors to attack as they sat in their numbers at the back.
From the #DStvDiskiChallenge to the #BetwayPrem 😏🤝— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 8, 2025
Obrigado and Duba give Chiefs the lead with just under 30 minutes to play 🔥
📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/vLyCYVQPBO
Still, before Lekoloane opened the scoring for Stellies, Chiefs should have taken the lead.
Amakhosi managed to break through on the left where Shabalala beat his marker and set up Cross on a run into the box. The wingback ballooned the ball over the bar when it looked easier to score.
To their credit Chiefs showed signs of energising after conceding and were rewarded with an equaliser through Duba, nodding a header past goalkeeper Sage Stephens from Mduduzi Shabalala's corner.
Seeing his starting plan was not working the way he expected, Nabi responded by bringing on two attacking players in Tebogo Potsane for Cross, while the injured Du Preez made way for Mfundo Vilakazi, both in the 30th minute, just after Amakhosi's opening goal.
Despite these changes Chiefs remained vulnerable on the left side of their defence where Andre de Jong and Devin Titus were very busy with their slick combinations around Ditlhokwe, who shifted to left-back after Cross was substituted.
Chiefs started the second half far better and deserved taking the lead with Duba completing his brace with a low shot that beat Stephens at his near post.
Nabi was forced to change his gameplan again when Duba, who has now scored four league goals, limped off injured soon after the 70th minute. Ranga Chivaviro took Duba's place while Ditlhokwe was relieved by Happy Mashiane at left-back.
The last 15 minutes were vital for Chiefs as they tried to maintain their lead against a disciplined Stellies who never panicked but continued to probe for goals when they were trailing.
The win moved Chiefs to fifth and 12 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.