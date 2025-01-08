Duba double helps Chiefs mark 55th birthday in style as they sink Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs marked their 55th birthday celebration in style when they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night thanks to striker Wandile Duba's a brace.

Duba's double in the 28th and 57th minutes saw Chiefs fight back from bouncing back from Khomotja Lokoloane's 20th-minute opener for Stellies, as Amakhosi earned just their fifth league win of 2024-25, moving up to fifth place with 18 points from 12 matches.

The result did not tell the whole story as Chiefs were never in total control of the match but did well to take their chances.

And coach Nasreddine Nabi will be happy at the three points, coming after some gloom had fallen over Naturena after a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Sunday made for just one win in the previous five matches for Chiefs.