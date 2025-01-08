Soccer

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture

08 January 2025 - 16:11
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize. File photo
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize. File photo
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has spoken out on the issue of the club being put under a preservation order by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), nonpayment of players resulting in a strike and inability to honour their Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) postponed Royal’s Betway Premiership match against Chippa, scheduled for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, after the club’s players went on strike over not being paid in December.

Royal confirmed a curator has been appointed to look into the financial affairs of Mkhize, who allegedly owes Sars R40m in tax related to her family trust.

“Royal AM wishes to address the situation regarding the nonpayment of salaries for December, affecting our players, technical team and staff,” the club said in a statement signed by Mkhize, the flamboyant businessperson and former reality TV star nicknamed “MaMkhize”.

“We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our apologies to those affected, including their families.

“As many are aware, the club is under curatorship after a preservation order obtained by Sars. While this has resulted in the temporary appointment of a curator, Jaco Venter, to oversee the club’s assets and operations, we assure stakeholders that Royal AM remains committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible.

“The club’s management team, led by our CEO and GM, has been working with the curator to secure permission to release funds for salary payments.

“It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritise the wellbeing of our personnel and we remain dedicated to upholding that principle despite the challenges.

PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala

Potential crisis looms as probe into Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged R40m tax debt results in postponed fixture, could see club liquidated
Sport
2 hours ago

“We appreciate the patience and support of our players, staff and their families during this time.

“We thank our fans, sponsors and stakeholders for their continued trust and loyalty.

“Royal AM is committed to preserving the integrity of the club and ensuring its long-term success. We remain optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon and we will provide updates as developments unfold.”

TimesLIVE is informed the PSL is gravely concerned by developments at the KwaZulu-Natal club but not at panic stations as it seeks the best way forward.

There is a possibility of Royal having to withdraw from the 2024-2025 Premiership or of the club being sold or liquidated by Sars.

READ MORE:

MaMkhize finds herself between a rock and a hard place after Sars raid

'Royal AM players have been on a go slow [since] late last year.'
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

No bad blood with Ertugral: Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize

Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize insists there are no issues between him and coach Muhsin Ertugral and emphasised they enjoy a good working ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Nigeria hire ex-Mali boss Chelle, task him with rescuing World Cup campaign

Super Eagles have just three points from four matches in 2026 qualifiers in group led by Bafana Bafana
Sport
7 hours ago

Plenty for Muhsin to worry about from Jose’s magnificently slick Orlando Pirates

Buccaneers on form and cruising as they have met, or are about to meet, some preseason targets already
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ leaky defence about teamwork, says Bvuma ahead of tough Stellies clash

‘Stellies have been doing very well but we as Kaizer Chiefs need to go out there and apply ourselves correctly’
Sport
1 day ago

City boss Mohafe denies reports of Appollis, Matuludi’s exit to Pirates

Reports have been the Buccaneers are leading the race to sign the duo, with Kaizer Chiefs also in the mix
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Honour for boxing legend Elijah ‘Tap Tap’ Makhathini lauded Sport
  2. Unsure if he should have a beer — Maphaka’s memorable debut at Newlands Cricket
  3. No bad blood with Ertugral: Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize Soccer
  4. France ace Dupont may be destined for Durbs Rugby
  5. Chiefs’ leaky defence about teamwork, says Bvuma ahead of tough Stellies clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...