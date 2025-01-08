Soccer

Nigeria hire ex-Mali boss Chelle, task him with rescuing World Cup campaign

Super Eagles have just three points from four matches in 2026 qualifiers in group led by Bafana Bafana

08 January 2025 - 09:54 By Nick Said
Former Mali boss Eric Chelle has been appointed as Nigeria's head coach. File photo
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Nigeria have named Eric Chelle as their new head coach and tasked him with reviving the West African nation’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The 47-year-old's most recent international job was in charge of Mali for two years and he took them to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles are in World Cup qualifying Group C with Bafana Bafana, where the West Africans have had a disastrous start.

Nigeria are sitting in fifth place in the six-team group on three points from four matches. South Africa and Rwanda lead the group with seven points.

Former centreback Chelle was born in Abidjan but won five caps for Mali. He spent his club career in France, most notably with Lens.

Nigeria resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in March when they travel to face Rwanda before hosting Zimbabwe.

The top side in each of the nine groups advance automatically to the 48-team 2026 finals in North America, while the four best runners-up enter continental playoffs with the potential for one extra place.

Reuters

