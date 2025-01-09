Jose Riveiro left dumbfounded by Orlando Pirates’ defeat in Cape Town

After completing a double over two Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates, in four days, City coach Muhsin Ertugral lauded his players' efforts in those games.
The new City head coach, who replaced Eric Tinkler last week, started his first tenure back in the PSL in six years with a 1-0 win against Amakhosi at the same venue on Sunday.
“I'm proud of these boys and luck was also on our side, which is important. I must say to win another one against one of the biggest teams in the country [feels good]. All credit goes to the boys,” Ertugral said.
“I'm really happy to work with this bunch of youngsters who have so much talent.”
Pirates host CR Belouizdad, who they beat 2-1 in Algeria at the start of their Champions League Group B campaign, on Sunday (3pm).
Bucs, on eight points, can clinch a place in the quarterfinals, and first progression past the round-robin stage since 2013, with a win at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was lost for words as he tried to explain how his team lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in their Betway Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.
The defeat saw the Buccaneers (27 points from 11 matches) miss out making use of a game in hand and moving to first place, remaining three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (30 from 11).
Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match in the 74th minute that came against the run of play after Bucs created a string of chances and moments after Patrick Maswanganyi saw a dubiously-awarded penalty saved by City keeper and man of the match Darren Keet.
Kabelo Dlamini, Relebohile Mofokeng and substitute Boitumelo Radiopane were Bucs' main culprits spurning chances. Dlamini struck the crossbar, via a touch from Keet, with a drive from range in the 14th.
“It's a difficult game to explain, honestly. One-nil and three points for Cape Town City and I don't know how to describe what happened tonight [Wednesday]. There's too much difference between both teams,” Riveiro said in his post-match press conference.
“A game we should have put to bed nice and early in the first half. We had many chances, clear ones, many box entries and balls under control in the box with all the time to finalise the actions in the first and second half.
“But it was not our day, it was one of those games. Maybe you finish goalless and you say 'hard luck' but it was even more difficult to swallow with the way we conceded one goal.
“A tough game to understand, but at the same time I'm extremely proud of these boys and the way they are pushing and playing football.
“The determination they have approaching games is making me feel that even though I'm not happy with the result, it is a winning performance. But we could not capitalise on what we created.”
While Sundowns hold a slight advantage in points, the league is not at as advanced a stage as it feels just past the New Year. The delayed start to the Premiership in September, because of Betway coming in late to replace SuperSport as the title sponsor, means the league is only at the one-third stage at the start of 2025.
Riveiro feels there is still a long way to go to be a strong challenge to Downs.
“We are in January with 11 games, and did you count the number of points we still have to fight for?” the coach said.
“There is no drama, it is three points [lost] and we go to the next one.”
