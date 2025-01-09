Liverpool incensed as Spurs match-winner Bergvall escapes red card

Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall opened his Tottenham Hotspur account in thrilling fashion with the winner in Wednesday's League Cup semifinal first leg but should not even have been on the pitch according to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 18-year-old had already been booked in the 68th minute and escaped a second yellow for a mistimed tackle on Kostas Tsimikas moments before sealing a 1-0 win for his team.

Liverpool were incensed, especially as Tsimikas was still off the field when Bergvall thumped his shot past Alisson.

“I think it was quite obvious it was going to be a second yellow [for Bergvall],” Van Dijk said.

“I think it was pretty clear. It was a coincidence and a minute later he scores the winner. It is what it is. The referee made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that.”