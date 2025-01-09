Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy

Defending champions Orlando Pirates were pitted against tough opponents but big three rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided top flight opposition in the Nedbank Cup last-32 draw held in Sandton on Thursday evening.

The Buccaneers, who wrapped up a third successive MTN8 trophy this season, are out to complete another hat-trick in the Nedbank. They meet fellow Betway Premiership outfit Richards Bay FC in the opening round in KwaZulu-Natal, with final dates and venues to be named later.

Bay are battling in the 2024-25 Premiership, facing a relegation battle as they are rooted in 14th place after 13 matches. Pirates are in second position, three points behind leaders Sundowns, with both having played 11 games.

The last-32 is the first round to include Premiership teams, and comes after multitudes of preliminary stages have been played by amateur and lower division outfits.