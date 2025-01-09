Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid top flight opposition
Defending champions Orlando Pirates were pitted against tough opponents but big three rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided top flight opposition in the Nedbank Cup last-32 draw held in Sandton on Thursday evening.
The Buccaneers, who wrapped up a third successive MTN8 trophy this season, are out to complete another hat-trick in the Nedbank. They meet fellow Betway Premiership outfit Richards Bay FC in the opening round in KwaZulu-Natal, with final dates and venues to be named later.
Bay are battling in the 2024-25 Premiership, facing a relegation battle as they are rooted in 14th place after 13 matches. Pirates are in second position, three points behind leaders Sundowns, with both having played 11 games.
The last-32 is the first round to include Premiership teams, and comes after multitudes of preliminary stages have been played by amateur and lower division outfits.
Locked in 🔒— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 9, 2025
The draw is complete, here are the fixtures for the Last 32 of the 2025 #NedbankCup. pic.twitter.com/9Y4ShjJBO0
Chiefs were drawn to meet amateur side Free Agents at home. Sundowns were also drawn at home, against Sibanye Golden Stars.
Other top flight clubs pitted against each other were Sekhukhune United against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows at home to Chippa United.
Nedbank Cup last-32 draw
Polokwane City v The Bees
Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs v Free Agents
Mpheni Home Defender v Hungry Lions
Magesi FC v SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns v Sibanye Golden Stars
Royal AM vs Milford FC
Richards Bay FC v Orlando Pirates
Venda FC v Cape Town Spurs
Lamontville Golden Arrows v Chippa United
TS Galaxy v CR Vasco Da Gama
Stellenbosch FC v Kruger United
AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles
Lerumo Lions v Durban City FC
Umvoti FC v Baroka FC
Pretoria Callies v Marumo Gallants