Soccer

Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid top flight opposition

09 January 2025 - 20:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
The Nedbank Cup trophy.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Defending champions Orlando Pirates were pitted against tough opponents but big three rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided top flight opposition in the Nedbank Cup last-32 draw held in Sandton on Thursday evening.

The Buccaneers, who wrapped up a third successive MTN8 trophy this season, are out to complete another hat-trick in the Nedbank. They meet fellow Betway Premiership outfit Richards Bay FC in the opening round in KwaZulu-Natal, with final dates and venues to be named later.

Bay are battling in the 2024-25 Premiership, facing a relegation battle as they are rooted in 14th place after 13 matches. Pirates are in second position, three points behind leaders Sundowns, with both having played 11 games.

The last-32 is the first round to include Premiership teams, and comes after multitudes of preliminary stages have been played by amateur and lower division outfits. 

Chiefs were drawn to meet amateur side Free Agents at home. Sundowns were also drawn at home, against Sibanye Golden Stars. 

Other top flight clubs pitted against each other were Sekhukhune United against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows at home to Chippa United.

Nedbank Cup last-32 draw

Polokwane City v The Bees

Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs v Free Agents

Mpheni Home Defender v Hungry Lions

Magesi FC v SuperSport United

Mamelodi Sundowns v Sibanye Golden Stars

Royal AM vs Milford FC

Richards Bay FC v Orlando Pirates

Venda FC v Cape Town Spurs

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Chippa United

TS Galaxy v CR Vasco Da Gama

Stellenbosch FC v Kruger United

AmaZulu v Mighty Eagles

Lerumo Lions v Durban City FC

Umvoti FC v Baroka FC

Pretoria Callies v Marumo Gallants

