Soccer

Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue

Maniema coach says group B going ‘down to the wire’ and win against Downs key to DRC outfit’s chances

10 January 2025 - 11:55
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau could be crucial performers when Mamelodi Sundowns meet AS Maniema Union in their Caf Champions League Group B clash in Kinshasa on Saturday.
Bafana Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau could be crucial performers when Mamelodi Sundowns meet AS Maniema Union in their Caf Champions League Group B clash in Kinshasa on Saturday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

AS Maniema Union still believe they can reach the Caf Champions League group stages and the key to that will be a win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Kinshasa on Saturday (3pm SA time).

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs take on the supposed group B minnows and bottom-placed side who, with a 1-1 draw in Pretoria in the opening match, put the Brazilians on the back foot in their quest for a place in the quarterfinals.

That result will give Maniema hope they can pull off another upset against Sundowns at their intimidating, 80,000-seat Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte.

Downs, who recovered to some extent against the group’s two Moroccan clubs with a draw away against AS FAR then a win at home against Raja Casablanca, suffered another setback when they lost 1-0 to Raja in Casablanca on Saturday.

That makes their clash against Maniema close to make-or-break for their further chances. Lose and Maniema (three points) will leapfrog Downs (in second place on five points) in a group that the coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Papy Kimoto believes will “go down to the wire”.

Maniema are yet to win in the group and their points come from their draws against Sundowns away and at home to FAR and Raja. They lost their fourth game away to FAR in Morocco last weekend, a 2-0 defeat Kimoto felt was unlucky for his side.

“We started the match poorly, making errors — that's part of football. However, in the second half we changed our approach and it was much better, but luck was not on our side,” the Maniema coach said in his post-match press conference.

“No-one has qualified for the next round yet, even after this defeat. As I said before this match, it will go down to the wire. As long as there is life, there is hope.

“We won't give up; we will fight for victory against Mamelodi. It won't be easy, but we will try.”

The performances of Bafana Bafana stars Ronwen Williams in goal, right-back Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena are likely to be crucial to Sundowns' cause in Kinshasa.

If the Brazilians beat Maniema they will go to eight points and remain in second place regardless of the result between FAR (eight points) and Raja (four) in Meknes on Saturday night (9pm SA time).

That will leave Downs likely to still need points in their final match against FAR at Loftus Versfeld on January 19 to clinch progression.

If Sundowns lose or draw against Maniema, their fate will be decided by needing to win against FAR and other results going their way.

South Africa's other Champions League competitors, Orlando Pirates, are in a stronger position leading group C on eight points and can clinch a quarterfinal place with a match to spare with a win against Algeria's CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

READ MORE

Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid top flight opposition
Sport
17 hours ago

MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources

KwaZulu-Natal club argues ‘owner’ and chair Andile Mpisane is not the subject of any tax probe
Sport
1 day ago

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture
Sport
1 day ago

PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala

Potential crisis looms as probe into Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged R40m tax debt results in postponed fixture, could see club liquidated
Sport
1 day ago

Jose Riveiro left dumbfounded by Orlando Pirates’ defeat in Cape Town

‘Luck was also on our side,’ concedes City coach Muhsin Ertugral after completing Soweto double
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi happy with progress at Chiefs in five months but wants a lot more

Amakhosi in fifth spot just after New Year as coach praises players for comeback win against Stellies, fans for coming out in numbers
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy Soccer
  2. MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue Soccer
  3. Before Sharks clash, Toulouse detour to Cape to honour player swept to sea Rugby
  4. MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources Soccer
  5. Gayton McKenzie calls on Cricket SA to boycott Afghanistan Cricket

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills