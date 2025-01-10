‘Do-or-die’, says Petersen as trophy-desperate Chiefs draw amateurs

“A win would be great but what we're looking to most is the experience you gain in playing against a big club, and the growth and exposure that comes with that.”
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has vowed history will not repeat itself when Amakhosi host Gauteng-based ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup towards the end of the month.
Chiefs have struggled to go past the last 32, the opening round for Betway Premiership teams, of the competition in recent seasons, losing three times in this round in the last four campaigns.
The defeats include last season's humiliating 5-4 home loss on penalties against Motsepe Foundation Championship (third tier) side Milford FC from KwaZulu-Natal.
However, after the draw in Johannesburg on Thursday, Petersen insisted Chiefs, who have not won silverware in the past nine seasons, have learnt from their previous struggles and will do everything to go past Free Agents.
“We're excited [about the draw]. Of course, it raises a lot of eyebrows because of the past [results] when it comes to lower division teams,” the keeper said.
“But I think this time it's going to be different for us. We have to prove everyone wrong and take that curse of playing lower division teams [head on],” said Petersen.
Milford are not the only lower division club to eliminate Chiefs, the record 13th-time winners in this competition. The humiliation started in 2009 when Amakhosi lost to second tier Pretoria University 4-3 in the round of 16.
Chiefs were stunned 2-0 by second tier FC Cape Town in the last of 16 in 2010. Another embarrassing loss came in 2011 when third tier Baroka FC shocked Chiefs 2-1 in the quarterfinals. In 2015 first division club Black Leopards booted Chiefs out 2-1 in the round of 16.
The most memorable defeat for Chiefs to lower league opposition in the cup was in 2019, when first division TS Galaxy beat them 1-0 in the final. After that it was the turn of two KwaZulu-Natal based sides — Richards Bay and Milford — to embarrass Amakhosi. In 2021 Bay beat Chiefs 2-1 in the first round before Milford did the same last season.
“I think it's for us to go out there and cover every blade of grass and fight with everything we have in us,” Petersen said.
“I'm sure if we do that and apply ourselves properly, we'll definitely come out with a result.
"The league is still there [for fifth-placed Chiefs to make up ground and challenge in]. We can't write it off until someone is crowned champions. For us the Nedbank Cup is the next one on the horizon and for us it's do-or-die because we want to end this season with silverware."
Free Agents captain Thulani Dhladhla said his side are capable of another famous shock for the Glamour Boys.
Dhladhla, whose club is based in Eersterust in Pretoria, said it's a dream come true for them to play Chiefs. The central defender sees the match as a platform for Agents' players to showcase their talents.
“Playing Kaizer Chiefs will give us an opportunity to rate ourselves in the level we're at.
Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy
“A win would be great but what we're looking to most is the experience you gain in playing against a big club, and the growth and exposure that comes with that.”
Dhladhla laughed endlessly when asked how his teammates reacted to the draw.
“Eish, I would say they were excited. I was excited f to play against Kaizer Chiefs. I think it's everyone's dream to play against Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
“If my teammates feel the way I feel they will be looking forward and starting to prepare for it,” said the 27-year-old, who wouldn't reveal which professional South African club he supports.
Media listed all the other lower division sides who have humiliated Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup in recent years.
“If you put it that way, I think the fixture favours us,” Dhladhla responded.
“If they're a team with that history, it means we have a good chance of winning against them.”
