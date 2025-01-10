Soccer

Mascherano downplays talk of Neymar linking up with Messi, Suarez at Miami

Brazilian told CNN it would be ‘incredible’ if the Barca trio linked up again

10 January 2025 - 10:10 By Rory Carroll in Los Angeles
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Neymar in action for Saudi club Al-Hilal an AFC Champions League Elite match against Iran's Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.
Neymar in action for Saudi club Al-Hilal an AFC Champions League Elite match against Iran's Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November.
Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said on Thursday it was “impossible” to even consider bringing Neymar to the club to link up with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez due to Major League Soccer's (MLS) salary cap rules.

Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona before moving to Paris St-Germain in 2017.

The 32-year-old forward, whose contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal is up in June, told CNN earlier in the week it would be “incredible” if the Barca trio linked up again but Mascherano said there was no deal on the table.

“We cannot talk about Ney because we have nothing,” Mascherano said at MLS media day in Miami.

“Obviously Ney is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, but you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So for us in this moment, it's impossible to try to think about him.”

Neymar has played only seven times for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of €90m (R1.8bn) in 2023, with injuries keeping the Brazilian on the sidelines for long periods.

Former Argentina midfielder Mascherano was hired by Inter Miami in November to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped down from the role citing personal reasons.

Miami topped the MLS regular season standings and won the Supporters' Shield with a record 74 points in 34 games but were knocked out in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Mascherano said getting his players in the right mindset would be as important as getting them on the same page tactically.

“It's important to translate to the team not just my ideas on how to play but to try to enjoy day by day,” he said.

“Football you have to enjoy every training session to arrive to the matches in good condition to compete. So we will try this from the beginning and see if we can do it.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Liverpool incensed as Spurs match-winner Bergvall escapes red card

Tottenham's Bentancur conscious after freak injury, says Postecoglou after League Cup first leg win against Reds
Sport
1 day ago

Nigeria hire ex-Mali boss Chelle, task him with rescuing World Cup campaign

Super Eagles have just three points from four matches in 2026 qualifiers in group led by Bafana Bafana
Sport
2 days ago

Manuel Ugarte’s standout performance at Anfield gives Man Utd hope

‘He ... helped defensively, helped with the attack and I thought he had the composure to take the ball as well,’ says Paul Scholes
Sport
3 days ago

Man Utd boss Amorim the ‘only guy upset’ after feisty draw with Liverpool

‘We faced the competition in the way that we are supposed to face every day, training and match’
Sport
3 days ago

Arsenal and Chelsea both drop points, Newcastle's surge continues

Arsenal squandered the chance to exert some pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool when they drew 1-1 away at Brighton, while Chelsea's ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy Soccer
  2. MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue Soccer
  3. Before Sharks clash, Toulouse detour to Cape to honour player swept to sea Rugby
  4. MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources Soccer
  5. Gayton McKenzie calls on Cricket SA to boycott Afghanistan Cricket

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills