Mascherano downplays talk of Neymar linking up with Messi, Suarez at Miami

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano said on Thursday it was “impossible” to even consider bringing Neymar to the club to link up with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez due to Major League Soccer's (MLS) salary cap rules.

Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona before moving to Paris St-Germain in 2017.

The 32-year-old forward, whose contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal is up in June, told CNN earlier in the week it would be “incredible” if the Barca trio linked up again but Mascherano said there was no deal on the table.

“We cannot talk about Ney because we have nothing,” Mascherano said at MLS media day in Miami.

“Obviously Ney is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him but at the moment, but you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So for us in this moment, it's impossible to try to think about him.”