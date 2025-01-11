Makhaula's quality and work ethic have seen him force his way into the reckoning in a midfield where the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Kabelo Dlamini, Thabiso Sesane, Miguel Timm, Azola Tshobeni and Karim Kimvuidi provide Riveiro with an embarrassment of riches.
He played 10 games in all competitions arriving in the second half of the 2022-23 season, 19 in 2023-24 and has been fielded 21 times just past halfway 2024-25, a campaign where matches are coming thick and fast as Bucs compete across multiple fronts.
There will be more opportunities if Pirates, who end their Group C campaign against Al Ahly in Cairo on January 18, reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Pirates will be out to bounce back from a rare defeat against Belouizdad, registering just their third defeat in all competitions and second in the Premiership with Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
Timing perfect: Makhaula happy to spend golden years winning cups at Pirates
‘The spirit and heart I have help me a lot to push,’ says 35-year-old on his quest for game time after move from AmaZulu
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula was well into his 30s when he finally earned a dream move to Orlando Pirates, but believes the “timing was perfect” as he has racked up trophies since his move from AmaZulu.
Makhaula who joined Pirates from AmaZulu in January 2023, has won four of the five domestic cup trophies notched by the Buccaneers in coach Jose Riveiro's two-and-a-half seasons in charge.
This season Pirates have expanded their ambitions past cup trophies. They are chasing the Betway Premiership title and, on 27 points from 11 matches, are best placed of any side in years to unseat seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (30 points).
In the Caf Champions League, after last season's embarrassing second preliminary round exit to Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy, this campaign Bucs are cruising.
They qualified for their first round robin stage since reaching 2018-19 by easily dispatching Galaxy at the same stage as last year's exit.
Pirates top Group C with eight points from second-placed Al Ahly (seven). Bucs can clinch a quarterfinal place with a win in Sunday's clash against Algeria's CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium (3pm).
Makhaula — the tough-tackling 35-year-old central midfielder with a silky touch and eye for a pass — might not be Pirates' most regular starter, but the veteran has carved a role as a classy option for Riveiro to consider in Pirates' hugely competitive central midfield.
“I think for me the timing was perfect,” the stocky midfielder said after Pirates on Thursday night received a tough draw to meet fellow Premiership club Richards Bay in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, where Bucs will be out to lift that trophy for the third time in succession.
“Even though I felt like maybe coming here I was not going to play, I think the spirit and heart I have help me a lot to always try to push.
“I didn't come here to add numbers. I came to win trophies, to help the youngsters.
“And I think the timing is right because when I came here there were youngsters coming in [to Bucs' first team, who Makhaula could help mentor].
“I think God has created this path for me. I'm enjoying it right now, and I'm enjoying it with a club I love, so thank you.”
Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue
Makhaula's quality and work ethic have seen him force his way into the reckoning in a midfield where the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Kabelo Dlamini, Thabiso Sesane, Miguel Timm, Azola Tshobeni and Karim Kimvuidi provide Riveiro with an embarrassment of riches.
He played 10 games in all competitions arriving in the second half of the 2022-23 season, 19 in 2023-24 and has been fielded 21 times just past halfway 2024-25, a campaign where matches are coming thick and fast as Bucs compete across multiple fronts.
There will be more opportunities if Pirates, who end their Group C campaign against Al Ahly in Cairo on January 18, reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Pirates will be out to bounce back from a rare defeat against Belouizdad, registering just their third defeat in all competitions and second in the Premiership with Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
READ MORE
Jose Riveiro left dumbfounded by Orlando Pirates’ defeat in Cape Town
‘Do-or-die’, says Petersen as trophy-desperate Chiefs draw amateurs
PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala
MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue
MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources
Kermit Erasmus set to join Chippa United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos