Soccer

Timing perfect: Makhaula happy to spend golden years winning cups at Pirates

‘The spirit and heart I have help me a lot to push,’ says 35-year-old on his quest for game time after move from AmaZulu

11 January 2025 - 11:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Makhehlene Makhaula of Orlando Pirates during their Caf Champions League first preliminary round second leg match against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium in August 2024.
Makhehlene Makhaula of Orlando Pirates during their Caf Champions League first preliminary round second leg match against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium in August 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula was well into his 30s when he finally earned a dream move to Orlando Pirates, but believes the “timing was perfect” as he has racked up trophies since his move from AmaZulu.

Makhaula who joined Pirates from AmaZulu in January 2023, has won four of the five domestic cup trophies notched by the Buccaneers in coach Jose Riveiro's two-and-a-half seasons in charge.

This season Pirates have expanded their ambitions past cup trophies. They are chasing the Betway Premiership title and, on 27 points from 11 matches, are best placed of any side in years to unseat seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns (30 points). 

In the Caf Champions League, after last season's embarrassing second preliminary round exit to Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy, this campaign Bucs are cruising.

They qualified for their first round robin stage since reaching 2018-19 by easily dispatching Galaxy at the same stage as last year's exit.

Pirates top Group C with eight points from second-placed Al Ahly (seven). Bucs can clinch a quarterfinal place with a win in Sunday's clash against Algeria's CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium (3pm). 

Makhaula — the tough-tackling 35-year-old central midfielder with a silky touch and eye for a pass — might not be Pirates' most regular starter, but the veteran has carved a role as a classy option for Riveiro to consider in Pirates' hugely competitive central midfield.

“I think for me the timing was perfect,” the stocky midfielder said after Pirates on Thursday night received a tough draw to meet fellow Premiership club Richards Bay in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, where Bucs will be out to lift that trophy for the third time in succession.

“Even though I felt like maybe coming here I was not going to play, I think the spirit and heart I have help me a lot to always try to push.

“I didn't come here to add numbers. I came to win trophies, to help the youngsters.

“And I think the timing is right because when I came here there were youngsters coming in [to Bucs' first team, who Makhaula could help mentor].

“I think God has created this path for me. I'm enjoying it right now, and I'm enjoying it with a club I love, so thank you.”

Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue

Maniema coach says group B going ‘down to the wire’ and win against Downs key to DRC outfit’s chances
Sport
1 day ago

Makhaula's quality and work ethic have seen him force his way into the reckoning in a midfield where the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Kabelo Dlamini, Thabiso Sesane, Miguel Timm, Azola Tshobeni and Karim Kimvuidi provide Riveiro with an embarrassment of riches.

He played 10 games in all competitions arriving in the second half of the 2022-23 season, 19 in 2023-24 and has been fielded 21 times just past halfway 2024-25, a campaign where matches are coming thick and fast as Bucs compete across multiple fronts.

There will be more opportunities if Pirates, who end their Group C campaign against Al Ahly in Cairo on January 18, reach the Champions League knockout stage.

Pirates will be out to bounce back from a rare defeat against Belouizdad, registering just their third defeat in all competitions and second in the Premiership with Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

READ MORE

Jose Riveiro left dumbfounded by Orlando Pirates’ defeat in Cape Town

‘Luck was also on our side,’ concedes City coach Muhsin Ertugral after completing Soweto double
Sport
2 days ago

‘Do-or-die’, says Petersen as trophy-desperate Chiefs draw amateurs

Free Agents looking to become another lower-tier side to humiliate Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup
Sport
1 day ago

PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala

Potential crisis looms as probe into Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged R40m tax debt results in postponed fixture, could see club liquidated
Sport
3 days ago

MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue

PSL postponed Royal’s match against Chippa United after the club conveyed it could not honour the fixture
Sport
3 days ago

MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources

KwaZulu-Natal club argues ‘owner’ and chair Andile Mpisane is not the subject of any tax probe
Sport
2 days ago

Kermit Erasmus set to join Chippa United

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been a free agent since leaving Orlando Pirates before the 2024-2025 season
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources Soccer
  2. Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue Soccer
  3. MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue Soccer
  4. Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy Soccer
  5. Can Super Kings’ pack of pensioners prevail in season 3 of SA20? Cricket

Latest Videos

ANC January 8 Statement
Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service