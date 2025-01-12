Man United win on penalties after hectic FA Cup clash against Arsenal
Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee — booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month — stepped up to win the shoot-out 5-3.
After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.
The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot — already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly — received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.
Two minutes later, Bayindir’s poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.
Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.
But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.
United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.