Man United win on penalties after hectic FA Cup clash against Arsenal

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee — booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month — stepped up to win the shoot-out 5-3.

After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot — already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly — received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.