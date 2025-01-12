Soccer

Man United win on penalties after hectic FA Cup clash against Arsenal

12 January 2025 - 20:10 By Reuters
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee celebrate after the match against Arsenal.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee — booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month — stepped up to win the shoot-out 5-3.

After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot — already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly — received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.

Two minutes later, Bayindir’s poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire.

But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.

United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.

