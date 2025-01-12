Soccer

'Tito's focus is on the next match,' says Maela as Bucs prepare for Belouizdad

12 January 2025 - 07:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela during the club's media open day at Orlando Stadium on January 11, 2025.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Innocent Maela has assured Orlando Pirates fans that playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi has recovered from the agony of missing a crucial penalty in their midweek Betway Premiership match against Cape Town City.

Maswanganyi was heartbroken and seen shedding tears after the 1-0 loss to City in Cape Town as victory in that match would have taken Pirates to the top of the Premiership table alongside Mamelodi Sundowns.

There was concern Maswanganyi may not be in the right state of mind for the crucial Caf Champions League penultimate match against CR Belouizdad of Algeria at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, but the Pirates skipper Maela said his teammate has processed what happened against City and like all other players will be ready for Sunday's match.

Pirates are sitting on second place of their group with eight points after four matches and victory against Belouizdad will see the Buccaneers qualifying for the last 8 for the first time since 2013.

“Look, when you play the way we did (against City), dominate the way that we did and the result doesn't go your way you'll see players upset and angry. I think that's always a good sign because it shows the character that we have. It shows that we want to win, win and win”,"said Maela on Saturday. 

“But Tito is a good professional. A few hours after the game he was OK and started analysing his match where he can improve and get better. When we analyse as a team we saw how dominant we were.

“Obviously, the feeling after a game sometimes doesn't reflect how you played. But when you watch you see how good you were. Everyone is excited about tomorrow (Sunday) and we're looking forward to win. That game (City) came, and it's gone now. We learnt our lessons and ja let's go for it tomorrow.”

With the 12-time champions leading the group after the 3-1 victory over Stade d'Abidjan on Saturday and two points ahead of Pirates and Belouizdad two behind the Sea Robbers, a win is vital for the Soweto giants if they want to go to Ahly in Cairo next Sunday still looking to make the quarterfinals. 

Maela said their main focus is on Sunday's match not the last group match against Al Ahly

 “When we play, we always approach the game the same way and obviously when we play the next match, we don't put our minds in the game after that. We focus our full energy on Sunday's match, and we want to make sure we play as best we can. We don't think about the game after this one.

“For us it is to go and play the way we always play and obviously the game will teach us in certain moments how it needs to be played and that is how we adapt. I think we have done really well as a team and like the coach (Jose Riveiro) is saying, we are really enjoying the journey in the competition.

“I think we're growing in those moments where the game needs to change and adapt and play in a certain way. So ja, we think we've done well but we don't think ahead. Our focus in on tomorrow's (Sunday) match that we want to go and play to the best of our ability and give ourselves a chance to win and be in a good place after the match.”

Pirates coach Riveiro said the players' mindset has shifted to Sunday's game despite how they felt after the loss against City on Wednesday.

“We're now coming back from a bad result after an excellent performance in Cape Town. We try to analyse and assimilate a situation as a group together. That's the way we try to make everybody part of the project, the training process and the competition as well,” said the Pirates coach.

“Whether we have a victory or defeat we try to be a family, try to be a group of good people and try to respect each other all the time. I think it's the way to do it with our ups and downs. Like any other family, nothing is perfect and this season the human level of everyone is second to none.”

