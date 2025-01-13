Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s shoot-out win at Arsenal

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his team are still improving, as Sunday's dramatic FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal points to a more positive future after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

United fans have suffered several false dawns in recent seasons, with development under Amorim's predecessors Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer largely a case of one step forward and two steps back.

Amorim may have wondered if he had taken on a poisoned chalice when a three-game unbeaten run to begin his reign was followed by a woeful run of results, with an unlikely victory over Manchester City in the middle.

But having outperformed expectations with a brilliant display against Liverpool last weekend, United followed that up at Arsenal to keep their FA Cup defence alive.

Amorim said he was particularly pleased with United's improvement on their 2-0 league defeat by Arsenal last month, when both the Gunners' goals came from set pieces.