After Kitambala's opener on Saturday, Downs struggled to break down Maniema's defence. Cardoso, though, felt his side deserved to walk away with a victory for never giving up.
“I think we were highly [disadvantaged] by the score at half time. It's difficult to play here and it's obvious by the results Maniema [have achieved], they don't suffer many goals here.
“It's a team you can have possession against but they always find a way out of the press due to their direct style of football. Sometimes it's difficult to cope with that, but we play our style and we create our moments.
“We did that and if we analysed what we did in the first half. It was important to keep the emotions [in check] and try to increase the pace on the pitch [with] players in front creating moments.”
I told them to play for one goal: Cardoso explains how Sundowns beat Maniema
‘It was important to keep the emotions [in check] and increase the pace on the pitch [with] players in front creating moments’
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has lauded his players' fighting spirit after they came from a goal down for victory in Saturday's smash-and-grab 2-1 Caf Champions League group B match victory against AS Maniema Union.
It looked like Sundowns were headed for a defeat as Maniema held on after scoring via Jefu Kitambala in the 38th minute at Kinshasa's Stade des Martyrs. However, substitute Peter Shalulile scored late in the second half (83rd) to level matters before forcing defender Exaucia Moanda to net an own-goal five minutes into added time.
The scrambled, last-gasp victory kept Downs' hopes alive in the group. They are in second place on eight points, one behind leaders AS FAR, who they host their final match against at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, where the Brazilians must avoid a defeat to advance to the knockout stage.
“I believe in my players. I told them at halftime they had to play for one goal. We didn't need to play for two because that would give us high emotions,” Cardoso said after the match.
“I knew one would give us the energy to keep fighting for the second one. I told them to believe in the first goal because it would make a difference.
“Even a draw would have been better to lead us to the next game. One goal would also increase the level of stress on the opponents.”
Maniema nearly proved the team that led to Sundowns' undoing in group B and still might, if things don't go their way in the final game. Union's away draw in Pretoria in the opening match put the Brazilians on the back foot and a defeat in Kinshasa would have left Downs in a highly precarious position.
Shalulile keeps Sundowns’ Champions League hopes alive
