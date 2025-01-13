Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has accused match officials of “trying to help” Lamontville Golden Arrows after Amakhosi slipped to a fifth Betway Premiership defeat in 13 matches at Moses Mabihida Stadium on Sunday.
Referee Olani Kwinda handed out six yellow cards, three to either side, as the Durban team ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Gladwin Shitolo's 56th-minute winner in a topsy-turvy matchup.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was shown a red card in the tunnel for remonstrating with Kwinda after the final whistle, so could not attend the post-match press conference.
“We've played 12 games now, always five minutes or more than five minutes for extra time,” Ben Youssef complained, standing in for the head coach in the media briefing.
“If you give them three minutes and then you allow them to take time, you don't give them a yellow card.
Ref ‘tried to help’ Arrows: Kaizer Chiefs unhappy with officiating
‘We believe in what we are doing and we know what we have to do,’ says Amakhosi assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has accused match officials of “trying to help” Lamontville Golden Arrows after Amakhosi slipped to a fifth Betway Premiership defeat in 13 matches at Moses Mabihida Stadium on Sunday.
Referee Olani Kwinda handed out six yellow cards, three to either side, as the Durban team ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Gladwin Shitolo's 56th-minute winner in a topsy-turvy matchup.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was shown a red card in the tunnel for remonstrating with Kwinda after the final whistle, so could not attend the post-match press conference.
“We've played 12 games now, always five minutes or more than five minutes for extra time,” Ben Youssef complained, standing in for the head coach in the media briefing.
“If you give them three minutes and then you allow them to take time, you don't give them a yellow card.
“We feel like he [Kwinda] tried to help the opposition team. I know it's not a good situation for us, but I don't want to discuss the referee [further].”
The result left inconsistent Chiefs — who beat Stellenbosch FC in their previous game but have endured a torrid period with five defeats, three draws and three wins in their last 11 matches in all competitions — wallowing in sixth place in the Premiership.
Ben Youssef admitted Amakhosi are concerned about their situation but said they know what they need to do to turn things around.
The assistant coach said Chiefs will continue to work hard to turn their form around, highlighting their defence and finishing as areas they have to work on.
Amakhosi have had one clean sheet this season and have not been clinical in front of goal.
“We are not happy about the situation but we have to prepare for our next game [against Sekhukhune United on Sunday],” Ben Youssef said.
“We believe in what we are doing and we know what we have to do. All the players know what they have to do. We have to continue to work, there is no solution, and we will continue working.”
With Ranga Chivaviro guilty of missing most of the chances for the club, Ben Youssef said they have been working hard with the striker to help him start scoring. Chivaviro missed a big opportunity to equalise against Arrows in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.
“Ranga is a striker and he has to score. He started the league very well scoring four goals and we are working with him individually,” Ben Youssef said.
“He had an opportunity to score but was unlucky he chose to kick the ball with the left foot. Maybe if he decided to use the right foot it would be easier.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer
I told them to play for one goal: Cardoso explains how Sundowns beat Maniema
Consistency eludes Chiefs as they suffer another loss
Bucs book Caf last-eight spot with a match to spare
Chiefs must give Nabi quality or else ...
Shalulile keeps Sundowns’ Champions League hopes alive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos