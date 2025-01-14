“Bongani is a quality player. He's got experience, he's played at the highest level, so it was a case of us building him up. We knew we were going to need him as time went on.”
AmaZulu rarely started with Veli Mothwa in goal. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had last played for Usuthu in September, where he committed a few costly mistakes.
Zwane reasoned that Mothwa was working hard and had earned his place against Magesi Polokwane.
“Veli has been pushing at training, working very hard. He remained positive when he wasn't playing, so we said, 'Let's give him the opportunity' on this one and see how it goes, so we keep everyone at the same level of competition.”
Magesi remained rooted in last place. New coach Owen da Gama stressed the need to sign players, and especially a striker, in the transfer window to take the pressure to score off Wonderboy Makhubu.
“The team needs strengthening, there's no doubt about it. We need to bring in some players and I think the management realise that as well,” the former Highlands Park coach said.
AmaZulu belong with the best, says co-coach Arthur Zwane
Coach impressed by new signee Zungu after win over Magesi
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane believes his team belong with the league's big boys after beating bottom-placed Magesi FC, moving Usuthu out of the relegation zone.
Starting for the first time since joining last month, Bongani Zungu netted the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute, ensuring AmaZulu maximum points at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Usuthu, who started the season poorly under Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin, are in ninth place after 13 matches after a definite upturn in results under former Kaizer Chiefs boss Zwane and co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
“AmaZulu are a big team and they don't deserve to be at the bottom, fighting for survival,” Zwane said.
“The team should be competing for positions one and two but we are a work in progress. We belong with the best, and there's a lot to expect from this group of players.”
Zwane lauded former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Zungu's quality. He explained that the coaches are trying to get him to a certain level of match fitness, hence he only made his full debut against Magesi.
“Bongani is a quality player. He's got experience, he's played at the highest level, so it was a case of us building him up. We knew we were going to need him as time went on.”
AmaZulu rarely started with Veli Mothwa in goal. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had last played for Usuthu in September, where he committed a few costly mistakes.
Zwane reasoned that Mothwa was working hard and had earned his place against Magesi Polokwane.
“Veli has been pushing at training, working very hard. He remained positive when he wasn't playing, so we said, 'Let's give him the opportunity' on this one and see how it goes, so we keep everyone at the same level of competition.”
Magesi remained rooted in last place. New coach Owen da Gama stressed the need to sign players, and especially a striker, in the transfer window to take the pressure to score off Wonderboy Makhubu.
“The team needs strengthening, there's no doubt about it. We need to bring in some players and I think the management realise that as well,” the former Highlands Park coach said.
“We need to strengthen the team, we need to get soldiers now — people who are going to fight for you. We've got to fight out of this situation. We can't play out of it, but we have to fight out of it.
“We need another experienced striker upfront, just to take the pressure off Makhubu because there's too much pressure on the boy. I think Gift [Motupa] is getting there but he's not yet there.
“You can understand how long Gift has been out of the game and he's a quality player. If we can get Gift right and get [Kgaogelo] Sekgota right, we can get there.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Pirates and Stellies’ Caf quarter heroics another sign of new life in SA football
‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer
Ref ‘tried to help’ Arrows: Kaizer Chiefs unhappy with officiating
I told them to play for one goal: Cardoso explains how Sundowns beat Maniema
Consistency eludes Chiefs as they suffer another loss
Bucs book Caf last-eight spot with a match to spare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos