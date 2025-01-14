Man City need reinforcements after no summer signings, Guardiola admits

Manchester City need to invest in the January transfer window due to injury problems and a faltering Premier League campaign, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday, acknowledging it may have been a mistake to rule out signings in the summer.

City's title defence looks all but over after six league defeats has left them sixth in the standings and 12 points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Guardiola's side have missed Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri, who ruptured knee ligaments in September, and have suffered injuries to defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias.

“In the summer the club thought about (signings) and I said: 'No, I don't want to make any signings,” Guardiola said ahead of Tuesday's league game at Brentford.

“I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries maybe we should have done it.”