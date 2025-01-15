“But in every game you have to look at how many chances we have and how many the opponents have. If you find more than two [for the opponents], then you have a problem.
“But the problem we have is maybe we would say we are unlucky. All the opponents have one or two chances and they score. They have been so lucky. But for us in every game, we have maybe five or six chances, one-vs-one with the keeper, situations to shoot [and often don’t score].
“So that’s our problem. We are unlucky. We don’t score and then we concede.
“Our modern game [being instituted under Nabi] helps us create a lot of chances, but in the final third that’s the individual quality.
“[Against Arrows] there was a one-vs-one [missed] by Ranga [Chivaviro]. If you score it, you change everything. That’s football. If you don’t score, you concede.”
It does not get easier for Chiefs after the Sekhukhune matchup, which will be followed by the Soweto derby against in-form Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 1.
Fans take to ‘Spaces’ again as Kaizer Chiefs face tough clash against Sekhukhune
‘All the opponents have one or two chances and they score. They have been so lucky’
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
‘'Spaces” on X, where Kaizer Chiefs supporters discuss their club’s seemingly endless struggles and often vent their frustrations, have popped up again ahead of the team’s tough Betway Premiership assignment against Sekhukhune United on Sunday.
In recent seasons Amakhosi supporters have formed Spaces, the feature on X where multiple users can join to have discussions, when things are not going well for the club.
Such forums appeared again soon after inconsistent Chiefs sank to another disappointing result with their 1-0 Premiership defeat against fifth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows in a “home” game at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
The fifth defeat in 13 league games was frustrating as is it left Chiefs in sixth place and reinforced their inconsistency, coming after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium last Wednesday.
Chiefs’ chameleon-like performances as coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff attempt the tough task of rebuilding a side that have gone nine previous seasons without silverware are displayed in their last 11 results in all competitions, which read: LDLWDLDWLWL.
As fans express frustration, Amakhosi’s coaches have at times responded in kind.
Nabi’s frustrations seemed to get the better of him as he earned a red card for remonstrating with referee Olani Kwinda after the Arrows defeat. Nabi’s assistant coach, Khalil Ben Youssef, suggested in the post-match press conference Kwinda “tried to help” Arrows.
Ben Youssef was asked about Chiefs’ inconsistency and how they aim to bounce back mentally for the game against third-placed Sekhukhune, also at Moses Mabhida (3.30pm).
“We don’t have time. That’s football. If we win this game or lose we have to prepare for the next one,” he said. “We believe in what we are doing, we know what we have to do, all the players believe in their capacity and know what they have to do.
“There is no solution other than working. To get the results you have to work.”
Ben Youssef said missed chances cost Amakhosi again against Arrows. Chiefs have said they are in the market for a top-class striker to aid their scoring problem.
But after some initial positive signs, Nabi’s team have also not been convincing defensively, the starting point in any rebuilding process. They have conceded the second-most goals in the premiership (16) after 13th-placed Marumo Gallants (21), keeping one clean sheet.
Ben Youssef put the situation at both ends largely down to poor fortune.
“In football there is no defensive and offensive, there is the situation. When you have the ball, when you don’t have the ball, when you lose the ball and when you recover the ball.
“Every day and every week, we have to prepare [and improve] all of these. If when we play the opponents have a lot of scoring opportunities, I would agree [Chiefs have defensive problems].
Royal AM saga far from over as coaches, security demand pay
“But in every game you have to look at how many chances we have and how many the opponents have. If you find more than two [for the opponents], then you have a problem.
“But the problem we have is maybe we would say we are unlucky. All the opponents have one or two chances and they score. They have been so lucky. But for us in every game, we have maybe five or six chances, one-vs-one with the keeper, situations to shoot [and often don’t score].
“So that’s our problem. We are unlucky. We don’t score and then we concede.
“Our modern game [being instituted under Nabi] helps us create a lot of chances, but in the final third that’s the individual quality.
“[Against Arrows] there was a one-vs-one [missed] by Ranga [Chivaviro]. If you score it, you change everything. That’s football. If you don’t score, you concede.”
It does not get easier for Chiefs after the Sekhukhune matchup, which will be followed by the Soweto derby against in-form Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 1.
READ MORE:
Toughening up in Algeria: Mayo determined to make it at Belouizdad
Ref ‘tried to help’ Arrows: Kaizer Chiefs unhappy with officiating
Pirates and Stellies’ Caf quarter heroics another sign of new life in SA football
‘Why not?’: quarterfinal qualifiers Pirates out to beat Al Ahly in Cairo
‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer
AmaZulu belong with the best, says co-coach Arthur Zwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos