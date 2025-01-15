Soccer

Fans take to ‘Spaces’ again as Kaizer Chiefs face tough clash against Sekhukhune

‘All the opponents have one or two chances and they score. They have been so lucky’

15 January 2025 - 13:31
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Siyanda Mthanti of Lamontville Golden Arrows is tackled by Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

‘'Spaces” on X, where Kaizer Chiefs supporters discuss their club’s seemingly endless struggles and often vent their frustrations, have popped up again ahead of the team’s tough Betway Premiership assignment against Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

In recent seasons Amakhosi supporters have formed Spaces, the feature on X where multiple users can join to have discussions, when things are not going well for the club.

Such forums appeared again soon after inconsistent Chiefs sank to another disappointing result with their 1-0 Premiership defeat against fifth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows in a “home” game at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The fifth defeat in 13 league games was frustrating as is it left Chiefs in sixth place and reinforced their inconsistency, coming after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium last Wednesday.

Chiefs’ chameleon-like performances as coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical staff attempt the tough task of rebuilding a side that have gone nine previous seasons without silverware are displayed in their last 11 results in all competitions, which read: LDLWDLDWLWL.

As fans express frustration, Amakhosi’s coaches have at times responded in kind.

Nabi’s frustrations seemed to get the better of him as he earned a red card for remonstrating with referee Olani Kwinda after the Arrows defeat. Nabi’s assistant coach, Khalil Ben Youssef, suggested in the post-match press conference Kwinda “tried to help” Arrows.

Ben Youssef was asked about Chiefs’ inconsistency and how they aim to bounce back mentally for the game against third-placed Sekhukhune, also at Moses Mabhida (3.30pm).

“We don’t have time. That’s football. If we win this game or lose we have to prepare for the next one,” he said. “We believe in what we are doing, we know what we have to do, all the players believe in their capacity and know what they have to do.

“There is no solution other than working. To get the results you have to work.”

Ben Youssef said missed chances cost Amakhosi again against Arrows. Chiefs have said they are in the market for a top-class striker to aid their scoring problem.

But after some initial positive signs, Nabi’s team have also not been convincing defensively, the starting point in any rebuilding process. They have conceded the second-most goals in the premiership (16) after 13th-placed Marumo Gallants (21), keeping one clean sheet.

Ben Youssef put the situation at both ends largely down to poor fortune.

“In football there is no defensive and offensive, there is the situation. When you have the ball, when you don’t have the ball, when you lose the ball and when you recover the ball.

“Every day and every week, we have to prepare [and improve] all of these. If when we play the opponents have a lot of scoring opportunities, I would agree [Chiefs have defensive problems].

